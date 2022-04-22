> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 22nd April, 2022 - 12:47pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Friday, April 22

Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, April 23

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 00:25 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 01:25 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 02:25 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 20:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 23:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, April 24
Sprint Qualifying, 00:20 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 00:50 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, April 25

Post-Race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

