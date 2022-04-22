TA2 title race blown open as Morris focuses on Super2

The Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series title race will be blown open this weekend at The Bend by the absence of Nash Morris.

The Queenslander won Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park but has elected to skip Round 2, a decision said to have been made so that he can focus on his Dunlop Super2 Series campaign, which resumes a week later in Perth.

That puts fellow next-generation racer Jett Johnson in the box seat given he finished second to Morris, son of 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul, in all four races at Eastern Creek in February.

Others who will look to capitalise on the absence of ‘Flash’ will be the likes of Michael Coulter and Zach Loscialpo, who are third and fourth in the series standings, respectively.

The field will feature several debutants this weekend, including South Australians Dean Lindstrom and Stephen Short, both driving Ford Mustangs.

Lindstrom made two Bathurst 1000 starts in the early 2000s, and boasts titles at a national level in karts, and at a state level in HQ Holdens and Formula Ford.

Short has varied motorsport experience, both off the tarmac in dirt karts and the Finke Desert Race, as well as in super karts and motorcycle racing.

Queensland HQ Holden stalwart Brad Schomberg is also on debut, substituting for Warren Wadley in his Ford Mustang, as is sprintcar racer Michael Rowell.

Inaugural series winner Russell Wright will switch from his regular ride, a Mustang, to the #10 Dodge Challenger owned by Peter Robinson.

In a tweak to the format, TA2 will employ a top 10 shootout to finalise the grid for Race 1, for just the second time in its history.

The category will be the headline act at the inaugural Phoenix Lining Services South Australian Motorsport Series round, which replaces the Australian Motor Racing Series that was moved to Winton.

Qualifying, the Top 10 Shootout, and Race 1, will be held tomorrow, with another three races on Sunday.

Also on the bill will be the MARC Cars Australia Championship, Australian Formula 3 Championship, and SA GT Challenge.

Entry list: Round 2, The Bend Motorsport Park