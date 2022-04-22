Super3 series winner joins SuperUtes field for Perth round
The V8 SuperUtes at Symmons Plains
Super3 Series winner Josh Hunter will be part of a 15-car field for Round 2 of the Haltech V8 SuperUtes Series, next week at Wanneroo.
He will drive one of the Sieders Racing Team’s (SRT) Mitsubishi Tritons, in what will be his first national start since the final round of the 2016 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series at Sydney Olympic Park.
Hunter is the grandson of speedway legend Garry Rush, but has a claim to fame of his own having prevailed in what was known then as the V8 Touring Car Series in 2012.
Also bolstering the field for Round 2 at the Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight will be V8 Utes Series winner David Sieders, who has been entered in another SRT Triton.
Craig Woods leads the V8 SuperUtes Series after taking out two races at Symmons Plains in his Western Sydney Motorsport entry, last month.
His advantage at the head of the standings is five points over another SRT driver in Craig Dontas, with Aaron Borg third at just five points back again.
The V8 SuperUtes will have a single practice session and then Qualifying next Friday in Perth, before four races across the Saturday and Sunday.
Entry list: Round 2, Wanneroo Raceway
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|3
|Sieders Racing Team
|Harry Gray
|Ford Ranger
|4
|Sieders Racing Team
|Aaron Borg
|Holden Colorado
|5
|Bendix Racing
|David Casey
|Isuzu D-Max
|8
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|Ben Walsh
|Toyota Hilux
|19
|Go Sunny Solar
|George Gutierrez
|Holden Colorado
|45
|Ryco 24.7
|Craig Dontas
|Mitsubishi Triton
|49
|Allgate Motorsport
|Chris Formosa
|Ford Ranger
|50
|Craig Jenner Racing
|Craig Jenner
|Mazda BT-50
|52
|Gates JKD Racing Team
|Dean Brooking
|Toyota Hilux
|64
|Western Sydney Motorsport
|Craig Woods
|Toyota Hilux
|72
|Sieders Racing Team
|David Sieders
|Mitsubishi Triton
|74
|Peters Motorsport
|Richard Mork
|Mazda BT-50
|76
|Best Leisure Industries
|Ellexandra Best
|Mitsubishi Triton
|88
|Abcor Racing
|Rohan Barry
|Toyota Hilux
|96
|World’s Best Technology
|Josh Hunter
|Mitsubishi Triton
