Results: Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
The Ferraris proved fastest in wet conditions as F1 took to the circuit for practice ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|23
|1:29.402
|
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|25
|1:30.279
|+0.877s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|20
|1:30.867
|+1.465s
|4
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|22
|1:32.439
|+3.037s
|5
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|22
|1:32.988
|+3.586s
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|17
|1:33.012
|+3.610s
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|13
|1:33.160
|+3.758s
|8
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|21
|1:33.365
|+3.963s
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18
|1:33.611
|+4.209s
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|20
|1:34.262
|+4.860s
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|19
|1:34.615
|+5.213s
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19
|1:35.104
|+5.702s
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|14
|1:35.420
|+6.018s
|14
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|12
|1:35.502
|+6.100s
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|14
|1:35.625
|+6.223s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|22
|1:36.033
|+6.631s
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|16
|1:36.461
|+7.059s
|18
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|16
|1:36.464
|+7.062s
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|21
|1:37.450
|+8.048s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|14
|1:39.698
|+10.296s
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]