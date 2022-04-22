> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 22nd April, 2022 - 10:50pm

The Ferraris proved fastest in wet conditions as F1 took to the circuit for practice ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 23 1:29.402
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 25 1:30.279 +0.877s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 20 1:30.867 +1.465s
4 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 22 1:32.439 +3.037s
5 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 22 1:32.988 +3.586s
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 17 1:33.012 +3.610s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 13 1:33.160 +3.758s
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 21 1:33.365 +3.963s
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 1:33.611 +4.209s
10 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 20 1:34.262 +4.860s
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:34.615 +5.213s
12 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 19 1:35.104 +5.702s
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 14 1:35.420 +6.018s
14 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 12 1:35.502 +6.100s
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 14 1:35.625 +6.223s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 22 1:36.033 +6.631s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 16 1:36.461 +7.059s
18 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 16 1:36.464 +7.062s
19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 21 1:37.450 +8.048s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 14 1:39.698 +10.296s

