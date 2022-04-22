Newgarden tops Indy 500 test with 229mph lap, McLaughlin fifth

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden has gone fastest with a 229mph lap on the second and final day of the Indianapolis 500 Open Test.

The series leader edged Takuma Sato to top spot on the timesheet, while Scott McLaughlin ended up fifth-quickest in the #3 Penske Chevrolet.

Newgarden’s fastest lap saw him set an average speed of 229.519mph (369.375km/h) in the #2 Chevrolet, while Sato went as quick as a 229.427mph (369.227km/h) in his Honda-powered Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR entry.

Hondas also ended up third- and fourth-quickest, with Tony Kanaan setting a 228.767mph (368.165km/h) and Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Scott Dixon a 228.689mph (368.039km/h).

McLaughlin’s best lap saw him circulate at the Brickyard at an average of 228.397mph (367.569km/h).

However, after being the most rapid on a non-towed lap on Day 1 of the test, he was once again among the best on that metric.

The New Zealander went as fast as 221.221mph (356.021km/h) without a tow, which left him behind only Rinus VeeKay’s 221.314mph (356.170km/h) in one of the three Ed Carpenter Racing entries.

In fact, the six quickest such laps were all set in cars with Chevrolet engines in the back of them.

Rounding out the overall top 10 were Marco Andretti, Alex Palou, Jimmie Johnson, Felix Rosenqvist, and Marcus Ericsson, with Penske’s Will Power 14th on a 227.204mph (365.649km/h).

Helio Castroneves was a scratching after his crash on Day 1, and while Day 2 of the test did not run uninterrupted, it was far less dramatic that that which preceded it.

Action started late again due to precipitation, and Romain Grosjean came close to drawing yellows when he twice got very close to the wall, but the only stoppages were for track inspections.

The IndyCar season continues with the Grand Prix of Alabama on April 29-May 1 (local time), with that race to be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Results: Open Test Combined times

Pos Num Driver C/E/T Session Fastest lap Speed (mph) 1 2 Josef Newgarden D/C/F Test Session 3 0:39.2125 229.519 2 51 Takuma Sato D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.2282 229.427 3 1 Tony Kanaan D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.3413 228.767 4 9 Scott Dixon D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.3548 228.689 5 3 Scott McLaughlin D/C/F Test Session 3 0:39.4051 228.397 6 98 Marco Andretti D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.4417 228.185 7 10 Alex Palou D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.4636 228.058 8 48 Jimmie Johnson D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.4910 227.900 9 7 Felix Rosenqvist D/C/F Test Session 3 0:39.5062 227.812 10 8 Marcus Ericsson D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.5110 227.785 11 60 Simon Pagenaud D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.5474 227.575 12 23 Santino Ferrucci D/C/F Test Session 3 0:39.5623 227.489 13 24 Sage Karam D/C/F Test Session 3 0:39.5734 227.425 14 12 Will Power D/C/F Test Session 3 0:39.6120 227.204 15 21 Rinus VeeKay D/C/F Test Session 3 0:39.6137 227.194 16 28 Romain Grosjean D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.6445 227.018 17 20 Conor Daly D/C/F Test Session 2 0:39.6502 226.985 18 77 Callum Ilott D/C/F Test Session 3 0:39.7183 226.596 19 29 Devlin DeFrancesco D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.7762 226.266 20 45 Jack Harvey D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.7836 226.224 21 5 Pato O’Ward D/C/F Test Session 3 0:39.7880 226.199 22 18 David Malukas D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.8030 226.114 23 27 Alexander Rossi D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.8145 226.048 24 15 Graham Rahal D/H/F Test Session 3 0:39.8504 225.845 25 11 JR Hildebrand D/C/F Test Session 3 0:39.8866 225.640 26 14 Kyle Kirkwood D/C/F Test Session 3 0:39.8974 225.579 27 06 Helio Castroneves D/H/F Test Session 2 0:39.9723 225.156 28 4 Dalton Kellett D/C/F Test Session 3 0:40.0159 224.911 29 26 Colton Herta D/H/F Test Session 3 0:40.0381 224.786 30 30 Christian Lundgaard D/H/F Test Session 3 0:40.1454 224.185 31 33 Ed Carpenter D/C/F Test Session 3 0:40.1497 224.161 32 6 Juan Pablo Montoya D/C/F Test Session 3 0:40.1822 223.980

Note: Test Session 2 is Day 1 afternoon; Test Session 3 is Day 2