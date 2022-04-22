Newgarden tops Indy 500 test with 229mph lap, McLaughlin fifth

Josef Newgarden
Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden has gone fastest with a 229mph lap on the second and final day of the Indianapolis 500 Open Test.
The series leader edged Takuma Sato to top spot on the timesheet, while Scott McLaughlin ended up fifth-quickest in the #3 Penske Chevrolet.
Newgarden’s fastest lap saw him set an average speed of 229.519mph (369.375km/h) in the #2 Chevrolet, while Sato went as quick as a 229.427mph (369.227km/h) in his Honda-powered Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR entry.
Hondas also ended up third- and fourth-quickest, with Tony Kanaan setting a 228.767mph (368.165km/h) and Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Scott Dixon a 228.689mph (368.039km/h).
McLaughlin’s best lap saw him circulate at the Brickyard at an average of 228.397mph (367.569km/h).
However, after being the most rapid on a non-towed lap on Day 1 of the test, he was once again among the best on that metric.
The New Zealander went as fast as 221.221mph (356.021km/h) without a tow, which left him behind only Rinus VeeKay’s 221.314mph (356.170km/h) in one of the three Ed Carpenter Racing entries.
In fact, the six quickest such laps were all set in cars with Chevrolet engines in the back of them.
Rounding out the overall top 10 were Marco Andretti, Alex Palou, Jimmie Johnson, Felix Rosenqvist, and Marcus Ericsson, with Penske’s Will Power 14th on a 227.204mph (365.649km/h).
Helio Castroneves was a scratching after his crash on Day 1, and while Day 2 of the test did not run uninterrupted, it was far less dramatic that that which preceded it.
Action started late again due to precipitation, and Romain Grosjean came close to drawing yellows when he twice got very close to the wall, but the only stoppages were for track inspections.
The IndyCar season continues with the Grand Prix of Alabama on April 29-May 1 (local time), with that race to be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.
Results: Open Test Combined times
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|C/E/T
|Session
|Fastest lap
|Speed (mph)
|1
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.2125
|229.519
|2
|51
|Takuma Sato
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.2282
|229.427
|3
|1
|Tony Kanaan
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.3413
|228.767
|4
|9
|Scott Dixon
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.3548
|228.689
|5
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.4051
|228.397
|6
|98
|Marco Andretti
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.4417
|228.185
|7
|10
|Alex Palou
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.4636
|228.058
|8
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.4910
|227.900
|9
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.5062
|227.812
|10
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.5110
|227.785
|11
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.5474
|227.575
|12
|23
|Santino Ferrucci
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.5623
|227.489
|13
|24
|Sage Karam
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.5734
|227.425
|14
|12
|Will Power
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.6120
|227.204
|15
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.6137
|227.194
|16
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.6445
|227.018
|17
|20
|Conor Daly
|D/C/F
|Test Session 2
|0:39.6502
|226.985
|18
|77
|Callum Ilott
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.7183
|226.596
|19
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.7762
|226.266
|20
|45
|Jack Harvey
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.7836
|226.224
|21
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.7880
|226.199
|22
|18
|David Malukas
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.8030
|226.114
|23
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.8145
|226.048
|24
|15
|Graham Rahal
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.8504
|225.845
|25
|11
|JR Hildebrand
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.8866
|225.640
|26
|14
|Kyle Kirkwood
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:39.8974
|225.579
|27
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|D/H/F
|Test Session 2
|0:39.9723
|225.156
|28
|4
|Dalton Kellett
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:40.0159
|224.911
|29
|26
|Colton Herta
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:40.0381
|224.786
|30
|30
|Christian Lundgaard
|D/H/F
|Test Session 3
|0:40.1454
|224.185
|31
|33
|Ed Carpenter
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:40.1497
|224.161
|32
|6
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|D/C/F
|Test Session 3
|0:40.1822
|223.980
Note: Test Session 2 is Day 1 afternoon; Test Session 3 is Day 2
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]