> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Power’s frightening Indianapolis spin

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 21st April, 2022 - 1:00pm

Onboard footage from the cars of Will Power and Colton Herta after their frightening incident in testing at Indianapolis.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]