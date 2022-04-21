> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Castroneves crashes out of Indy 500 test

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 21st April, 2022 - 9:35am

Watch as four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves finds the Turn 2 wall at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

