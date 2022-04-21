How to rewatch the Bathurst 6 Hour on free-to-air

The third round of the Australian Racing Group’s Speed Series, held as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, will be broadcast on free-to-air television thrice in the coming days.

Fans of the 6 Hour production car race, Supercheap Auto TCR Australia and the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series can catch two-hour highlights packages tonight, Saturday and Sunday (see times below).

The highlights will be broadcast on 9Go and 9Gem.

Stan Sport subscribers can watch all races in full on demand.

The 6 Hour race proved to be a nail-biting affair, with Cameron Hill and Tom Sargent charging to an emphatic win in their BMW M2 Competition.

In Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, Aaron Cameron won Races 1 and 3, while rookie Bailey Sweeny scored his maiden race win in the middle encounter.

Nathan Herne swept the Trans Am round.

Free-to-air times:

Thursday April 21: 22:45-00:45 (9GO!)

Saturday April 23: 11:30-13:30 (9GEM)

Sunday April 24: 13:30-15:30 (9GO!)

Times in AEST