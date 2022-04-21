Dixon, McLaughlin set pace in incident-filled day of Indy 500 testing

Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin have set the outright and non-tow pace respectively on an incident-filled opening day of Indianapolis 500 testing.

That was the case in both the morning session for veterans and the latter, all-in hit-out which was brought to a premature end after a Will Power spin triggered a crash for Colton Herta.

Dixon wheeled the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing entry to an average speed of 227.187mph (365.622km/h) on his ninth lap in the third and final session of the day, the Honda driver edging out Chevrolet steerers Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing), Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing), and Santino Ferrucci (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing).

McLaughlin was only 17th-fastest in that session, albeit fastest of the Chevrolet-powered, Team Penske trio.

Furthermore, the New Zealander set the benchmark non-tow speed of 219.841mph (353.780km/h), just quicker than Simon Pagenaud’s 219.767mph (353.681) in one of the Meyer Shank Racing Hondas.

The other MSR car, of Helio Castroneves, did not get through the day unscathed after the four-time race winner was one of three to spin exiting the pits.

After a delayed start due to rain, Alexander Rossi looped the #27 Andretti Autosport entry in the veteran session, with little consequences.

Castroneves on the other hand, rotated in such a fashion during the third session that he crunched the outside wall at Turn 2, in the car in which he took victory in the 500 last year.

“I didn’t feel anything strange, anything bottoming, I wasn’t pushing,” said the Brazilian.

“And the rear just spun out. I was trying to control it, making sure I didn’t crash, and it was a very odd situation.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t avoid that. It was very unusual.”

Power swapped ends in somewhat similar fashion later in the afternoon and while the Penske driver managed to avoid sliding up the oval, Herta’s evasive action caused him to lose control.

His #26 Andretti Autosport car swiped the outside wall with its rear attenuator before spinning down the track.

Herta eventually came to rest without further damage, thanks in part to the reflexes of Marcus Ericsson (CGR).

It was after that incident that the day was called 30 minutes early, due to questions over the track surface, to which a new layer of sealant had recently been applied.

Jimmie Johnson and Romain Grosjean had already passed their rookie orientation in a previous test, while Kyle Kirkwood, Devlin DeFrancesco, David Malukas, Christian Lundgaard, and Ilott did so today.

Marco Andretti completed his refresher test, while two-time race winner Juan Pablo Montoya and Sage Karam are set to do so tomorrow, when testing resumes at 00:00 AEST.

Results: Test Session 2

Pos Num Driver C/E/T Fastest lap Speed (mph) Split 1st/prev Lap 1 9 Scott Dixon D/H/F 0:39.6150 227.187 9/11 2 20 Conor Daly D/C/F 0:39.6502 226.985 0.0352/0.0352 24/26 3 77 Callum Ilott D/C/F 0:39.7688 226.308 0.1538/0.1186 10/11 4 23 Santino Ferrucci D/C/F 0:39.7910 226.182 0.1760/0.0222 16/21 5 8 Marcus Ericsson D/H/F 0:39.9394 225.341 0.3244/0.1484 9/16 6 27 Alexander Rossi D/H/F 0:39.9624 225.212 0.3474/0.0230 25/27 7 06 Helio Castroneves D/H/F 0:39.9723 225.156 0.3573/0.0099 5/10 8 11 JR Hildebrand D/C/F 0:39.9813 225.105 0.3663/0.0090 8/9 9 26 Colton Herta D/H/F 0:40.0531 224.702 0.4381/0.0718 33/35 10 51 Takuma Sato D/H/F 0:40.0664 224.627 0.4514/0.0133 11/12 11 10 Alex Palou D/H/F 0:40.0947 224.469 0.4797/0.0283 14/17 12 29 Devlin DeFrancesco D/H/F 0:40.1411 224.209 0.5261/0.0464 4/5 13 21 Rinus VeeKay D/C/F 0:40.1418 224.205 0.5268/0.0007 4/11 14 60 Simon Pagenaud D/H/F 0:40.2563 223.567 0.6413/0.1145 22/24 15 28 Romain Grosjean D/H/F 0:40.3130 223.253 0.6980/0.0567 30/34 16 5 Pato O’Ward D/C/F 0:40.3213 223.207 0.7063/0.0083 4/23 17 3 Scott McLaughlin D/C/F 0:40.4964 222.242 0.8814/0.1751 8/15 18 7 Felix Rosenqvist D/C/F 0:40.5600 221.893 0.9450/0.0636 5/12 19 12 Will Power D/C/F 0:40.5782 221.794 0.9632/0.0182 8/12 20 33 Ed Carpenter D/C/F 0:40.6656 221.317 1.0506/0.0874 11/16 21 45 Jack Harvey D/H/F 0:40.7314 220.960 1.1164/0.0658 15/21 22 1 Tony Kanaan D/H/F 0:40.8475 220.332 1.2325/0.1161 7/8 23 15 Graham Rahal D/H/F 0:40.9498 219.781 1.3348/0.1023 4/26 24 2 Josef Newgarden D/C/F 0:41.1004 218.976 1.4854/0.1506 4/10 25 48 Jimmie Johnson D/H/F 0:41.1363 218.785 1.5213/0.0359 9/21 26 6 Juan Pablo Montoya D/C/F No Time No Speed 0/1 27 14 Kyle Kirkwood D/C/F No Time No Speed 0/0 28 30 Christian Lundgaard D/H/F No Time No Speed 0/0 29 18 David Malukas D/H/F No Time No Speed 0/0 30 98 Marco Andretti D/H/F No Time No Speed 0/0 31 4 Dalton Kellett D/C/F No Time No Speed 0/0

Note: Third session of day designated officially as ‘Test Session 2’, after Test Session 1 and ROP Test Session 1