The Bend names backer for inaugural SA Motorsport Series event

The Bend Motorsport Park has announced Phoenix Lining Services as the naming rights sponsor for this weekend’s inaugural round of the South Australian Motorsport Series (SAMS).

The event has been put on after the Australian Motor Racing Series (AMRS) moved its event to Winton, yet the likes of the Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Series wanted to stick with the Tailem Bend circuit.

Phoenix Lining Services is an Australian-owned producer of specialist industrial coatings and linings, providing products to the mining, marine, oil and gas industries.

That includes companies such as BHP, for which it became an accredited direct vendor in 2018.

Wayne Williams, operations manager at The Bend, said, “While it may not supply directly to the motorsport industry, Phoenix Lining Services is a business that aligns with our core principles at The Bend, such as innovation, value and passion.

“We are most appreciative of their support for the first round of our series and we’re looking forward to providing all their guests with a fun and engaging corporate experience.”

Phoenix general manager Jeff Turner remarked, “We love motorsport and some of our staff members are building cars to race in national-level categories.

“We’re a South Australian-based company, so jumped at opportunity to sponsor this inaugural round whilst being able to entertain our staff in The Bend Motorsport Park’s prestigious corporate facilities while enjoying some action-packed racing on the track.”

While SAMS is said to have been in the works for some time, this weekend’s race meeting has been pulled together at short notice after a late change to the AMRS calendar.

According to Williams, it has been put on to service the categories whose competitors had already arranged accommodation and travel to Tailem Bend.

In addition to TA2, other competitions on the bill include the MARC Cars Australia Championship, Australian Formula 3 Championship, and SA GT Challenge.

The SAMS round will be live streamed on Sunday, while tickets are available through The Bend.