Michelin Race Guide: MotoGP Portugal

Michelin

By Michelin

Wednesday 20th April, 2022 - 9:33am

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 5 of MotoGP in Portugal this weekend (April 22-24).

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

