Full Bathurst 12 Hour track schedule released

The full track schedule for the 2022 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour has been released.

Making a return after last year’s cancellation due to travel restrictions, the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge takes place across May 13-15.

This year’s event sees more than four hours of practice time, including a night time practice session on Friday scheduled to start at 17:05 AEST.

The idea is to give drivers and teams running in the dark in preparation for race day.

With Class A (GT3) Pro-Am becoming the outright top class, there will be two dedicated practice sessions for Am-rated drivers, namely Practice 1 and Practice 3.

First up on the Friday morning will be the support categories of Aussie Racing Cars, Combined Sedans, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, before Bathurst 12 Hour actions begins with opening practice at 10:00 AEST.

That is followed by Practice 2 (all drivers) at 10:40 and a third practice session after lunch (starting 15:20).

Friday night’s session is officially known as Practice 4 featuring 40 minutes of track time for all 12 Hour cars.

Saturday’s format involves a further two, hour-long practice sessions totally six sessions all up, followed by two portions of qualifying and the popular Top 10 Shootout.

Qualifying is split over an initial 25-minute burst commencing at 13:20 for bronze-rated drivers only, and a second 25-minute session straight after for only professional drivers, with the grid determined by an aggregate time between the fastest Pro and fastest Am drivers in each car.

Sunday’s race start time is 05:15 (local time) and will see racing through until one lap after 17:13.

Notably, the Town to Track ‘activity’ is again on the schedule for Thursday between 10:30 and 13:45.

“We’re very pleased with the schedule which offers lots of track time for all drivers, with a focus on the Bronze-ranked competitors that will make up a big portion of the field this year,” said Supercars motorsport operations manager Paul Martin.

“The Friday evening session will be important to get people up to speed with running at night prior to the race start on Sunday morning.

“Saturday will then build throughout the day with practice, qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout which is always a Bathurst highlight.

“Outside of the 12 Hour sessions, it’s a busy weekend with three support categories and lots of on-track action for fans at the circuit and those watching from home.”

Saturday and Sunday’s action will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo Sport and the Seven Network.

Schedule: Bathurst 12 Hour, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit

Start End Category Session Friday, May 13 08:00 08:30 Aussie Race Cars Practice / Qualifying 08:40 09:10 Combined Sedans Practice / Qualifying 09:20 09:50 TGRA 86 Series Practice 10:00 10:30 Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 1 (Bronze Drivers only) 10:40 11:10 Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 2 11:20 11:40 Aussie Race Cars Race 1 6 Laps or 1 lap after 11:37 11:55 12:45 Bathurst 12 Hour Resident Access 13:00 13:30 Bathurst 12 Hour Sponsor ride session 13:40 14:00 TGRA 86 Series Qualifying 14:10 14:40 Combined Sedans Race 1 10 Laps or 1 lap after 14:37 14:50 15:10 Aussie Race Cars Race 2 6 Laps or 1 lap after 15:07 15:20 16:00 Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 3 (Bronze Drivers only) 16:10 16:25 Bathurst 12 Hour TV Track Time 16:35 16:55 TGRA 86 Series Race 1 6 Laps or 1 lap after 16:52 17:05 17:45 Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 4 Saturday, May 14 07:25 07:55 Combined Sedans Race 2 10 Laps or 1 lap after 07:52 08:05 09:05 Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 5 09:15 09:45 Bathurst 12 Hour Sponsor ride session 09:55 10:55 Bathurst 12 Hour Practice 6 11:10 12:00 Bathurst 12 Hour Resident Access 12:15 12:35 Aussie Race Cars Race 3 6 Laps or 1 lap after 12:32 12:45 13:05 TGRA 86 Series Race 2 6 Laps 1 lap after 13:02 13:20 13:45 Bathurst 12 Hour Qualifying 1 (All Classes Bronze Only) 13:55 14:20 Bathurst 12 Hour Qualifying 2 (All Classes Pro Only) 14:30 15:00 Combined Sedans Race 3 10 Laps or 1 lap after 14:57 15:10 15:30 Aussie Race Cars Race 4 6 Laps or 1 lap after 15:27 15:40 16:00 TGRA 86 Series Race 3 6 Laps or 1 lap after 15:57 16:10 16:55 Bathurst 12 Hour Top 10 Shootout Sunday, May 15 04:45 Pit Exit Open 04:50 Pit Exit Close 05:15 17:15 Bathurst 12 Hour RACE 1 lap after 17:13 Bathurst 12 Hour Podium

All times local/AEST