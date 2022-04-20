Full Bathurst 12 Hour track schedule released

Four days of track action at Mount Panorama
The full track schedule for the 2022 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour has been released.
Making a return after last year’s cancellation due to travel restrictions, the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge takes place across May 13-15.
This year’s event sees more than four hours of practice time, including a night time practice session on Friday scheduled to start at 17:05 AEST.
The idea is to give drivers and teams running in the dark in preparation for race day.
With Class A (GT3) Pro-Am becoming the outright top class, there will be two dedicated practice sessions for Am-rated drivers, namely Practice 1 and Practice 3.
First up on the Friday morning will be the support categories of Aussie Racing Cars, Combined Sedans, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, before Bathurst 12 Hour actions begins with opening practice at 10:00 AEST.
That is followed by Practice 2 (all drivers) at 10:40 and a third practice session after lunch (starting 15:20).
Friday night’s session is officially known as Practice 4 featuring 40 minutes of track time for all 12 Hour cars.
Saturday’s format involves a further two, hour-long practice sessions totally six sessions all up, followed by two portions of qualifying and the popular Top 10 Shootout.
Qualifying is split over an initial 25-minute burst commencing at 13:20 for bronze-rated drivers only, and a second 25-minute session straight after for only professional drivers, with the grid determined by an aggregate time between the fastest Pro and fastest Am drivers in each car.
Sunday’s race start time is 05:15 (local time) and will see racing through until one lap after 17:13.
Notably, the Town to Track ‘activity’ is again on the schedule for Thursday between 10:30 and 13:45.
“We’re very pleased with the schedule which offers lots of track time for all drivers, with a focus on the Bronze-ranked competitors that will make up a big portion of the field this year,” said Supercars motorsport operations manager Paul Martin.
“The Friday evening session will be important to get people up to speed with running at night prior to the race start on Sunday morning.
“Saturday will then build throughout the day with practice, qualifying and the Top 10 Shootout which is always a Bathurst highlight.
“Outside of the 12 Hour sessions, it’s a busy weekend with three support categories and lots of on-track action for fans at the circuit and those watching from home.”
Saturday and Sunday’s action will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo Sport and the Seven Network.
Schedule: Bathurst 12 Hour, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit
|Start
|End
|Category
|Session
|
|Friday, May 13
|08:00
|08:30
|Aussie Race Cars
|Practice / Qualifying
|
|08:40
|09:10
|Combined Sedans
|Practice / Qualifying
|
|09:20
|09:50
|TGRA 86 Series
|Practice
|
|10:00
|10:30
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Practice 1 (Bronze Drivers only)
|
|10:40
|11:10
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Practice 2
|
|11:20
|11:40
|Aussie Race Cars
|Race 1
|6 Laps or 1 lap after 11:37
|11:55
|12:45
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Resident Access
|
|13:00
|13:30
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Sponsor ride session
|
|13:40
|14:00
|TGRA 86 Series
|Qualifying
|
|14:10
|14:40
|Combined Sedans
|Race 1
|10 Laps or 1 lap after 14:37
|14:50
|15:10
|Aussie Race Cars
|Race 2
|6 Laps or 1 lap after 15:07
|15:20
|16:00
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Practice 3 (Bronze Drivers only)
|
|16:10
|16:25
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|TV Track Time
|
|16:35
|16:55
|TGRA 86 Series
|Race 1
|6 Laps or 1 lap after 16:52
|17:05
|17:45
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Practice 4
|
|Saturday, May 14
|07:25
|07:55
|Combined Sedans
|Race 2
|10 Laps or 1 lap after 07:52
|08:05
|09:05
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Practice 5
|
|09:15
|09:45
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Sponsor ride session
|
|09:55
|10:55
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Practice 6
|
|11:10
|12:00
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Resident Access
|
|12:15
|12:35
|Aussie Race Cars
|Race 3
|6 Laps or 1 lap after 12:32
|12:45
|13:05
|TGRA 86 Series
|Race 2
|6 Laps 1 lap after 13:02
|13:20
|13:45
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Qualifying 1 (All Classes Bronze Only)
|
|13:55
|14:20
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Qualifying 2 (All Classes Pro Only)
|
|14:30
|15:00
|Combined Sedans
|Race 3
|10 Laps or 1 lap after 14:57
|15:10
|15:30
|Aussie Race Cars
|Race 4
|6 Laps or 1 lap after 15:27
|15:40
|16:00
|TGRA 86 Series
|Race 3
|6 Laps or 1 lap after 15:57
|16:10
|16:55
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Top 10 Shootout
|
|Sunday, May 15
|04:45
|
|Pit Exit Open
|
|
|04:50
|
|Pit Exit Close
|
|
|05:15
|17:15
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|RACE
|1 lap after 17:13
|
|
|Bathurst 12 Hour
|Podium
|
All times local/AEST
