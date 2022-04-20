De Silvestro IndyCar return confirmed
Loeb to return to WRC at Portugal
VIDEO: Van Gisbergen’s maiden ARC experience
Bathurst 12 Hour support card bolstered
Vergne sick ‘of being behind someone who is untouchable’
DJR Supercars test around the corner for B6Hr winner
Bathurst 6 Hour gave O’Keeffe ‘Nurburgring vibes’
Waters relishes sprintcar podium on home soil
Drivers warn F1 cannot lose ‘traditional’ races
Rovanpera’s Croatian WRC déjà vu
GALLERY: Miami F1 circuit nears completion
