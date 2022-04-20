De Silvestro IndyCar return confirmed

Simona De Silvestro will return to the IndyCar Series with a minimum three-race programme starting with June’s Road America event, Paretta Autosport has announced.

The Beth Paretta-owned team will tackle that race, as well as Mid-Ohio and Nashville, with the Swiss driver behind the wheel of a Chevrolet-powered car on each occasion.

It will do so in partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing, having worked with Team Penske in its first and only event to date, namely last year’s Indianapolis 500.

In that sense, the deal essentially brings ECR to three cars for another three events in 2022, given that team already fields Ed Carpenter himself for the five oval races alongside full-timers Rinus VeeKay and Conor Daly.

