Bathurst 12 Hour to feature inaugural night practice session

This year’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour will feature the event’s first ever night practice session.

The announcement comes as part of the track schedule released today, featuring 40 minutes of dedicated practice running in the dark on the Friday kicking off at 17:05 AEST.

Over its evolution the Bathurst 12 Hour has typically started before dawn, but only seen around 30 minutes of night-time running before the sunrise follows.

However, with this year’s event taking place closer to winter in May, as well as at the earliest ever start time on Sunday of 05:15 AEST, there will be roughly 90 minutes of racing in the pitch black.

Event organisers have seized the opportunity to run a practice session in the dark for drivers and teams to acclimatise and prepare themselves for the conditions on race morning.

That session, officially Practice 4 starting at 17:05, comes with sunset due for 17:12.

Night practice is something that is regularly seen in Europe and other Intercontinental GT Challenge events but hardly ever at Mount Panorama.

The 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour will be held across May 13-15.

