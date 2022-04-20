Australian Supercross Championship announces summer calendar switch

The Fox Australian Supercross Championship will run to a summer calendar from this coming season, organisers have announced.

The competition will return from its COVID-19 hiatus this coming November for the first of five events, with the season finale to be held in January.

Those events will take in four regions of Australian although exact locations are yet to be confirmed.

Ben Williams, AME Group’s general manager of events and commercial, says the change to the timing of the season is a deliberate move.

“We are excited to roll out a new direction for Australian Supercross after taking an opportunity to reset,” he explained.

“The Australian Supercross Championship is one of the most credible, respected and hard fought on the planet.

“It’s important we re-establish the series post Covid and give our riders the platform to catapult more Australian stars into the global spotlight.

“Off the track, we believe the series has an important role to play in its connection with grassroots participation getting more riders on dirt bikes, as well as establishing a stronger engagement with our younger fan base.”

Williams added, “Moving into the summer months we hope will give the Championship more clean air in the Australian sporting landscape, as well as attract new spectators more motivated to attend events on warmer nights.”

Australian Supercross Championship 2022/2023 calendar