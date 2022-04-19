Waters relishes sprintcar podium on home soil

A hometown dose of Easter success has seen Cameron Waters clinch the second podium of his sprintcar career.

Waters starred in Mildura to be leading the Easter Friday A-Main until a mechanical failure forced him to retire from the race.

He’d soon bounce back, however, starting and finishing third in the Sunday A-Main won by Rusty Hickman.

The result backs up his maiden podium achieved in February at Moama’s Heartland Raceway, where he finished second only to Brenton Farrer.

“Had a really good run night two of Mildura, having [had] a bit of bad luck night one with a bolt that came loose,” Waters said in his Chief Racing team’s post-event wrap.

“It was awesome to move forward in both my heats; the car was pacey, and the crew did a great job.

“The finale wasn’t as good in the start, but it got better towards the end, getting back to third.

“Started third, finished third. A massive thanks to all the guys for working over the weekend and as well of course to the sponsors and to [team boss] Big Col.”

The Tickford Racing Supercars drivers is already looking ahead to more sprintcar racing in the not-too-distant future.

“It’s been an awesome season, I’ve learned so much,” he said.

“We did a lot more shows this season, compared to last, and every time it’s getting better and better.

“I’m starting to feel really comfortable in the car, so super stoked with how the season went and I’m excited for next season.”