> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Van Gisbergen’s maiden ARC experience

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 19th April, 2022 - 4:46pm

Take a look at Shane van Gisbergen’s journey to second place at the Netier National Capital Rally.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]