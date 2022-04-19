Miami F1 circuit ’95 percent’ complete

Work on the all-new Miami International Autodrome is nearing completion ahead of Formula 1’s inaugural visit to the venue next month.

Officials have claimed the site is “95 percent complete” with only minor tasks such as temporary infrastructure and painting left to complete.

Construction of the 5.41km circuit began in April 2021, with the final lift of asphalt completed last month.

“We’re in the final stages of this incredible circuit that will host the first-ever Formula 1 race in Miami,” said Richard Cregan, CEO of the Miami Grand Prix.

“We are delighted with the progress we have made and it’s a huge credit to the hard work of the team here in Miami, in consultation with both Formula 1 and the FIA to get this circuit finished in a tight timeline.

“We have tried to create a track that drivers love to race on and a campus that offers unique, best-in-class fan experiences; and we can’t wait for the first weekend in May to be here.”

The Miami circuit has been laid out in the Miami Gardens, which itself sits within the campus of the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team.

Drivers are expected to top 320km/h down the longest of the three straights, which measures 1.28 km in length. The circuit has been designed by Apex Circuit Design, a departure from the sport’s usual go-to designer in Hermann Tilke.

“There has been no compromise on any aspect of the circuit design or quality of construction,” said Cregan.

“In my experience of working with new venues over the years, I’ve never seen as much effort on perfecting the surface of the track as we have done in Miami.

“Everything was exactly per the design, and everyone involved in construction has done an incredible job.”

Formula 1 has visited Florida once before, with Bruce McLaren winning for Cooper at Sebring in 1959.

The Miami International Autodrome will host the fifth round of the 2022 season on May 6-8, the first of the sport’s two visits to the United States this year.