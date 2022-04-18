> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Quiz puts TCR drivers on the spot

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 18th April, 2022 - 6:00pm

Get to know a little more about some of the familiar faces that make up the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series grid.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]