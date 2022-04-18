> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Closing laps at Bristol as maiden Reddick win goes begging

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 18th April, 2022 - 3:22pm

Watch as Kyle Busch channels his inner Steven Bradbury to capitalise on a last-corner NASCAR Cup Series clash between Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe.

