> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: NRL legend rides shotgun in TCR Bathurst hot lap

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 17th April, 2022 - 6:50am

Check out how Johnathan Thurston handles a lap of Mount Panorama in the Stan Sport Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR, with Tim Slade behind the wheel.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]