NETWORK: Pit Lane Clothing

Exciting new original Australian fashion brand Pit Lane Clothing perfectly encapsulates the spirit of a racer with their lifestyle clothing brand that suits everyone.

Porsche 944 driver and brand owner Jack Atley with his business partners have created a unique clothing brand that differentiates itself from motorsport memorabilia and focuses on the true spirit of a racer.

The Pit Lane Clothing brand makes many different types of T-shirts, pants, jackets, watches, and more, with the up-and-coming label looking to make its mark on the racing industry, and commentators and racing drivers already loving what Atley and his partners are creating.

After starting the business in late 2020, Atley said the brand has had a lot of interest from all around the world already, and they’re looking to grow the business even further.

“It’s a lifestyle brand for men and women… It’s a wide-ranging brand and it appeals to really anyone who’s got a passion or a following for motorsport,” said Atley, who also has a media arm of the business.

“We’ve really been almost overwhelmed with the passion for the brand and it’s exciting, and we’re looking to build the brand.”

Pit Lane Clothing has already picked up interest from racing drivers; TCR race winner Jay Hanson has become an ambassador for the brand, with fellow TCR driver Michael Clemente doing the same.

“We’ll be seen on a number of different cars and a number of different categories across Australia, in particular TCR, Porsche, Toyota 86 and we can build from there,” said Atley.

Atley has made sure to focus on that the fact that their fashion brand is designed for anyone with a racers spirit, whether it’s a wife buying for a husband, or a grandparent buying for a grandchild. He’s described his brand as for someone who never gives up, never lifts and someone who is ready to take on the world.

The passion within the team at Pit Lane Clothing shows with their hard work on their brand, becoming more and more loved by racing fans who are looking for racing memorabilia that shows their passion for motorsport.

Atley’s brand can be seen on his #35 Porsche racing car in the 2022 944 Challenge competition, with more drivers looking to become ambassadors for the up and coming brand.

CLICK HERE to join Networkcafe.com.au for free.

CLICK HERE to connect with Pit Lane Media on Networkcafe.com.au.