Hill/Sargent win Bathurst 6 Hour from 61st

By Connor O'Brien

Sunday 17th April, 2022 - 5:46pm

Cameron Hill and Tom Sargent have taken victory in the 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour

Cameron Hill and Tom Sargent have delivered the performance of a lifetime to win the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour from the rear of the grid.

Having been excluded from a qualifying session in which they had taken pole for a ride height breach, Sargent made rapid progress in the opening half-hour.

Fast forward five hours and it was Hill engaging with Tim Slade (#8 co-driving with Bradley Carr) in an epic tussle for the lead in the run to the flag.

The #147 BMW M2 Competition had been the class of the field from Saturday morning onwards, and that pace combined with two fresh tyres had Hill reeling Slade in at a rate of knots once the final Safety Car period ended with approximately 43 minutes remaining.

But Slade used every ounce of experience from more than a decade in the Supercars Championship to hang on for dear life at the front.

Corner after corner for almost 10 minutes, Hill looked for a way by Slade to no avail.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering Super2 driver poked the nose up the inside of Slade at Hell Corner with 22 minutes to go, only for the veteran to somehow stay ahead once more by the time they reached Griffins Bend.

Hill finally forced his way by with a bold move at Skyline later that lap, Slade taking to the run-off area and having to settle for second.

From there, the CHE Racing car cruised to victory, taking the chequered flag with 7.4651s in hand to seal the youngsters’ place in Mount Panorama history, upstaging the many big names up and down the field.

Rounding out the podium was Nick Percat/Rob Rubis/Shane Smollen in the 2021-winning BMW M4, who hung on resolutely as others fell by the wayside.

A dramatic first half-hour took a number of front-runners out of contention including the #23 of Will Davison/Tim Leahey/Beric Lynton (fuel pump failure), the #27 of Grant and Iain Sherrin (electrical issues), the #40 of David Russell/Nash Morris/Karl Begg (fuel pressure), and #4 of Anton De Pasquale/Anthony Soole/Adam Burgess.

The race settled down from there, just six Safety Car periods across the six hours compared to 11 seen last year.

There were a number of near misses in the final third of the race, with the #49 of Tony Alford facing the wrong way at The Cutting, and likewise not long after the #48 of Keith Bensley at The Dipper.

In both instances, the awkward situations had been created by contact with the #140 of Mark and Michael Caine, but both managed to eventually get going again without requiring a Safety Car intervention.

However, the most spectacular of all was when Percat somehow managed to thread the needle in avoiding the stricken #84 Volkswagen Scirocco after it had come unstuck across the top of The Mountain.

A sixth Safety Car finally did arrive with approximately 53 minutes remaining when the #15 Holden HSV SS stopped on the side of Mountain Straight.

Crucially, that period came shortly after the front-runners had completed their final stops, and just as it had emerged that Slade had a potential problem in having taken less fuel than desired for the last stint.

While the Safety Car whittled down Slade’s margin from more than 50 seconds to the vicinity of 10 seconds over Hill, it did allow the two-time Supercars race winner to get back on the right side of the fuel tightrope.

That gap had been created by a savvy strategy that saw Slade/Carr complete their six compulsory pit stops – each requiring a minimum 120-second transit of the lane – well before their rivals, allowing for a splash and dash to the flag.

But armed with two fresh tyres, Hill quickly ate into that buffer once the race went green again, setting consecutive lap records (the best of which being a 2:24.7482s) to get within four seconds of the lead.

Percat picked his way through traffic to keep Hill somewhat on his toes, although clearly not enjoying the same pace of the lighter BMW M2 Competition model.

A grandstand finish was set up as the sun set with less than one second separating the leaders into the final half-hour, Slade with track position but Hill with superior speed.

Behind, the A1 entry of Dylan O’Keeffe/Mike Sheargold/Ollie Shannon ran a stunning race to hold outright fourth – the last car on the lead lap.

Fifth went to the Russell family effort as father Wayne combined with sons Aaren and Drew.

With Aaren at the wheel, the #58 had shaped as a victory contender before running out of fuel right on the five-hour mark, requiring his crew to push them the length of the pit lane.

Next was another family line-up of Steven, Dalton and Tristan Ellery, which recovered nicely from the latter glancing the wall earlier in the afternoon, having initially run with the lead pack.

Seventh through 10th went to Ben Kavich/Michael Kavich, Grant Denyer/Tony Quinn, Ben Bargwanna/Jude Bargwanna, and Paul Loiacono/Dieter Holzl/Alex Holzl.

The Local Legends Ford Mustang driven by Denyer and Quinn was the A2 class winner.

Other class winners were: Jake Camilleri/Scott Nicholas (Class C, 11th outright), Matthew Forbes-Wilson/Mark Mallard (Class B, 15th), Jaylyn Robotham/Brett Parrish/Mitchell Wooller (Class D, 18th), and Andrew McMaster/Dave Worrell (Class E, 34th).

In total, 49 cars were still running at the flag, although 27 of those were 10 or more laps behind the outright winners.

Results: Race, Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour

Pos Car Class Sponsor Drivers Car Laps Race time
1 147 X Tegra Australia T.Sargent/C.Hill BMW M2 Competition 130 06:00:50.6259
2 8 X Car Mods Australia B.Carr/T.Slade BMW M3 130 06:00:58.0910
3 1 X Prestige Connex S.Smollen/R.Rubis/N.Percat BMW M4 130 06:01:13.6242
4 45 A1 RAM / GWR M.Sheargold/D.O’Keeffe Mercedes AMG 130 06:02:44.2964
5 58 X Go Karts Go W.Russell/D.Russell/A.Russell BMW M3 129 06:01:22.9077
6 99 X Bruce Lynton BM Service S.Ellery/T.Ellery/D.Ellery BMW M3 128 06:01:50.3026
7 92 X YELLOW PAGES Race For A Cure B.Kavich/M.Kavich BMW M2 Competition 128 06:02:52.4990
8 7 A2 Local Legends T.Quinn/G.Denyer Ford Mustang Mach 1 128 06:02:58.2340
9 71 A1 Bargwanna Motorsport B.Bargwanna/J.Bargwanna Audi TTRS Plus 127 06:01:08.2756
10 14 A1 Forklogic – Access & Forklift P.Loiacono/D.Holzl/A.Holzl Mitsubishi Lancer EV 127 06:01:49.2273
11 360 C Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture J.Camilleri/S.Nicholas Mazda 3 MPS 126 06:02:53.9275
12 26 A1 Infinium Advisory C.O’Brien/B.Wilkinson BMW M135i 125 06:01:06.2680
13 90 X KELAIR D.West/T.D’Alberto Holden HSV VF 125 06:01:34.9064
14 56 A1 Kelso Electrical B.Schumacher/S.Pires Subaru WRX STi 125 06:02:32.0852
15 73 B Creme Insurance/FWG Contractin M.Forbes-Wilson/M.Mallard Holden SSV 6.0 124 06:01:16.5469
16 84 C AC Store / CP Dental J.Hay/P.Ansell/C.Holland VW Scirocco 123 06:02:56.6832
17 77 A1 Irwin Packaging J.Winter/B.Everitt Mitsubishi Lancer EV 122 06:01:48.0608
18 54 D Cars4uS / BPRO B.Parrish/M.Wooller/J.Robotham Toyota 86 GTS 122 06:03:11.4263
19 39 D Bow Wow Dog Treats / MGA Insur H.Clark/S.Aho Subaru BRZ 121 06:01:04.7803
20 3 A2 Rowell Logistics P/L N.McLeod/C.McLeod/A.Cameron Ford Mustang Mach 1 121 06:01:05.6794
21 119 D Arrow Transport Repairs C.Roberts/L.Bloxsom Toyota 86 ZN 121 06:01:18.0972
22 186 A1 Westvic Earthmoving R.Braune/T.Moloney BMW M135i 121 06:01:47.1744
23 47 C OnTrack Motorsport J.Fitzgerald/G.Mennell/A.Zerefos BMW 130i 120 06:01:31.9797
24 55 A1 SSR Selected Smash Repairs F.Mammarella/S.Green Mitsubishi Lancer Ev 120 06:01:55.6171
25 121 D Disc Brakes Austalia DBA J.Walsh/B.Crossland Honda Integra Type R 119 06:01:11.5860
26 11 D 11 Racing M.Dowsett/B.McDonald/M.Maddren Subaru BRZ 119 06:01:24.7453
27 23 X Bruce Lynton BM Service B.Lynton/T.Leahey/W.Davison BMW M3 119 06:01:45.5799
28 17 D Mischs Excel Garage M.McGarry/S.Nowickyi/J.Wanzek Toyota 86 GTS 119 06:02:20.7905
29 140 A1 Showtell – Massel Racing M.Caine/M.Caine BMW 1M 119 06:03:16.3590
30 29 A2 Penrite Racing D.Forrest/P.Razum Holden HSV Clubsport 118 06:00:59.5875
31 49 A2 Visions Estates T.Alford/K.Alford Ford Mustang Mach 1 117 06:01:02.4607
32 80 C RX8 Cup R.Shaw/T.Shaw/D.Cox Mazda RX-8 117 06:01:50.1468
33 48 A2 ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd S.Gore/K.Bensley/S.Owen Lexus RC F 117 06:03:05.3903
34 2 E LAN Installations A.McMaster/D.Worrell Mazda 3 SP25 116 06:03:03.9267
35 86 D Battlers to Bathurst T.Denovan/R.Boaden/A.Sarkis Toyota 86 GTS 116 06:03:42.2905
36 33 A1 Ranger Lifting A.McGill/J.Bowe Ford Falcon GT-F 114 06:02:23.7384
37 666 A2 Triple 666 Racing R.Coulthard/T.Symonds Holden HSV VE 114 06:02:38.1676
38 255 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team I.Cowley/M.Thewlis/D.Bailey Suzuki Swift Sport R 111 06:01:29.2775
39 50 D MWM Racing J.Keene/M.Sloss/T.Needham Mini R56 111 06:03:08.8493
40 13 C Osborne Motorsport C.Osborne/R.Bates Renault Megane 265 110 06:02:55.8174
41 355 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team I.Aplin/A.Sharma/K.Buccini Suzuki Swift Sport R 109 06:01:29.3600
42 35 E Road To Bathurst P.Alexander/S.Freestone/M.Ricketts Mazda 3 SP25 108 06:01:02.2516
43 36 D Brown Davis Racing Products J.Holloway/M.Holloway/D.Brown Toyota Celica SX 102 06:01:01.4421
44 4 X Property Investment Store A.Soole/A.Burgess/A.de Pasquale BMW M4 102 06:01:52.0250
45 151 A2 Casey Accident Repairs T.Lindorff/A.Lowndes Holden HSV VE 99 06:01:51.2175
46 44 A2 Nolan Finishes D.Clift/A.Heffernan Holden HSV R8 Clubsp 94 06:02:55.0998
47 15 B Air and Allied Sales Pacific S.Cox/P.Bray/M.Rosser Holden HSV SS 87 06:02:20.5271
48 10 C Racer Industries P.McLeod/B.McLeod/B.Giblin Holden HSV Astra VX-R 84 06:02:48.2835
49 155 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team M.Hopp/D.Natoli Suzuki Swift Sport R 48 06:02:51.1732
DNF 171 A1 Team Buccini Racing P.Buccini/B.Paine/J.Johnson BMW M135i 116 05:45:40.7672
DNF 41 A2 Manteufel Constructions G.Beggs/J.Manteufel Holden HSV R8 Clubsp 106 05:24:50.4671
DNF 24 A1 Airtag / GWR Australia G.Walden/M.Auld/T.Everingham Mercedes AMG 93 04:55:28.7469
DNF 20 C Gold Coast Embroidery – ozEtee R.Lacey/M.Mravicic/P.Lacey VW Scirocco 87 04:32:57.6239
DNF 9 A1 Parramatta Vehicle Services H.Morrall/T.Mecklem Mitsubishi Lancer EV 81 05:45:21.2421
DNF 27 X Sherrin Rentals G.Sherrin/I.Sherrin BMW M4 72 03:37:25.6833
DNF 21 X Secure Wealth Advisers S.Hodges/J.Ojeda BMW M4 64 05:25:21.1743
DNF 222 A1 Harding Performance C.Yucel/I.Salteri Volkswagen Golf R 61 03:03:13.4005
DNF 118 A1 D A Campbell Transport D.Campbell/C.Crick Mitsubishi Lancer EV 52 02:34:07.8242
DNF 777 A1 Pomelo Designs/Brypar M.Boylan/L.Gibbons Mitsubishi Lancer EV 48 02:21:49.2389
DNF 19 A1 One World / Griffith Corp M.Griffith/R.Salmon Mercedes AMG 44 02:11:33.8049
DNF 40 X Btuned Euro Specialist Karl Begg (QLD) BMW M4 5 00:17:40.6186

