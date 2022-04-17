Fog forces delay to Bathurst 6 Hour track schedule

Track action at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour today has been pushed back by 30 minutes due to heavy fog at The Mountain.

Clear conditions are being seen at the top end of the circuit, with the fog having been more of a concern in the lower lying sections of track.

That will flow onto the 6 Hour race itself, which will now start at 11:45 AEST.

The field still has one more track session to come, being a 20-minute warm-up starting shortly at 09:20.

The third and final race of the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series will get underway at 09:50, while the last leg of Supercheap Auto TCR Australia is now scheduled for 10:40.

All the action will be broadcast live and ad-free on Stan Sport.