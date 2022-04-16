VIDEO: Red Bull returns to Australia
Cameron soars to TCR pole as Peugeot dominates Bathurst
Minardi F1 founder scores major FIA role
Mercedes battling to resolve F1 correlation problem
Motorsport Australia awards night cancelled amid COVID-19 spike
Sargent blows field away in final Bathurst 6 Hour practice
Overnight repairs keep 6 Hour grid at 67 cars
Randle rues ‘unluckiest season’ of career to date
Support for French GP to remain on F1 calendar
VIDEO: A lap of Mount Panorama with Will Brown
Formula E CEO: Nissan buy-in ‘a powerful validation’
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]