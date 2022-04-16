Sargent blows field away in final Bathurst 6 Hour practice

The BMW M2 Competition of Tom Sargent and Cameron Hill
Tom Sargent has showed off the pace of his and Cameron Hill’s CHE Racing BMW M2 Competition to blitz Practice 3 at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.
Having sat second behind early pacesetter Tim Leahey at the midway point of the 40-minute final hitout before qualifying, Sargent was the first into the 2:27s before really turning up the wick.
The 2021 Australian Formula Ford champion posted a 2:25.9732 on the #147 entry’s eighth of 10 laps in the session to be 1.5853s clear of the field.
That time was quicker than any lap from Practice 3 in last year’s event, although still half a second off the 2:25.4399s which netted Shane van Gisbergen pole for the 2021 6 Hour.
Sargent’s nearest competitor this morning proved to be the #40 of David Russell/Nash Morris/Karl Begg, Russell responsible for their 2:27.5585s.
Practice 2 pacesetter Will Davison was third after taking over from Leahey, ahead of Aaren Russell, Anton De Pasquale, Tim Slade, and Jayden Ojeda in seventh.
Dylan O’Keeffe topped the A1 class in eighth outright, just ahead of the lead A2 entry driven by Aaron Cameron.
The red flags were twice deployed, first for the freshly rebuilt #11 Subaru BRZ when it stopped on the run to the Cutting.
The session was then called with 22 seconds remaining on the clock after Lindsay Kearns struck trouble across the top of The Mountain.
Next up is qualifying from 16:05 AEST this afternoon.
Qualifying will be split into two parts – first the bottom 50 percent of the field, before the top half is let loose to battle for pole position.
Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the event begins from 12:00 AEST.
Results: Practice 3
|Pos
|Car
|Class
|Sponsor
|Drivers
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Gap
|1
|147
|X
|Tegra Australia
|T.Sargent/C.Hill
|BMW M2 Competition
|2:25.9732
|
|2
|40
|X
|Btuned Euro Specialist
|K.Begg/D.Russell/N.Morris
|BMW M4
|2:27.5585
|0:01.5853
|3
|23
|X
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|T.Leahey/W.Davison
|BMW M3
|2:27.8446
|0:01.8714
|4
|58
|X
|Go Karts Go
|W.Russell/A.Russell
|BMW M3
|2:28.2364
|0:02.2632
|5
|4
|X
|Property Investment Store
|A.Soole/A.Burgess/A.de Pasquale
|BMW M4
|2:28.4029
|0:02.4297
|6
|8
|X
|Car Mods Australia
|B.Carr/T.Slade
|BMW M3
|2:28.8910
|0:02.9178
|7
|21
|X
|Secure Wealth Advisers
|S.Hodges/J.Ojeda
|BMW M4
|2:29.3285
|0:03.3553
|8
|45
|A1
|RAM / GWR
|M.Sheargold/D.O’Keeffe
|Mercedes AMG
|2:29.6394
|0:03.6662
|9
|3
|A2
|Rowell Logistics P/L
|Aaron Cameron (Vic)
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:29.7438
|0:03.7706
|10
|19
|A1
|One World / Griffith Corp
|R.Salmon/W.Brown
|Mercedes AMG
|2:30.0834
|0:04.1102
|11
|118
|A1
|D A Campbell Transport
|D.Campbell/C.Crick
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:30.5334
|0:04.5602
|12
|1
|X
|Prestige Connex
|S.Smollen/R.Rubis/N.Percat
|BMW M4
|2:31.0109
|0:05.0377
|13
|9
|A1
|Parramatta Vehicle Services
|H.Morrall/T.Mecklem
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:31.1535
|0:05.1803
|14
|92
|X
|YELLOW PAGES Race For A Cure
|B.Kavich/M.Kavich
|BMW M2 Competition
|2:31.2334
|0:05.2602
|15
|99
|X
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|S.Ellery/T.Ellery
|BMW M3
|2:31.9349
|0:05.9617
|16
|24
|A1
|Airtag / GWR Australia
|M.Auld/T.Everingham
|Mercedes AMG
|2:32.1782
|0:06.2050
|17
|7
|A2
|Local Legends
|T.Quinn/G.Denyer
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:32.7130
|0:06.7398
|18
|71
|A1
|Bargwanna Motorsport
|B.Bargwanna/J.Bargwanna
|Audi TTRS Plus
|2:33.3382
|0:07.3650
|19
|25
|A2
|CK Motorsport
|C.Cowham/L.Kearns
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:33.5780
|0:07.6048
|20
|90
|X
|KELAIR
|Duane West (VIC)
|Holden HSV VF
|2:33.6966
|0:07.7234
|21
|777
|A1
|Pomelo Designs/Brypar
|M.Boylan/L.Gibbons
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:34.0498
|0:08.0766
|22
|77
|A1
|Irwin Packaging
|J.Winter/B.Everitt
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:34.3473
|0:08.3741
|23
|151
|A2
|Casey Accident Repairs
|T.Lindorff/A.Lowndes
|Holden HSV VE
|2:35.1074
|0:09.1342
|24
|27
|X
|Sherrin Rentals
|Iain Sherrin (QLD)
|BMW M4
|2:35.1928
|0:09.2196
|25
|33
|A1
|Ranger Lifting
|Aaron McGill (NSW)
|Ford Falcon GT-F
|2:35.2451
|0:09.2719
|26
|666
|A2
|Triple 666 Racing
|R.Coulthard/T.Symonds
|Holden HSV VE
|2:35.5208
|0:09.5476
|27
|44
|A2
|Nolan Finishes
|D.Clift/A.Heffernan
|Holden HSV R8 Clubsp
|2:35.5509
|0:09.5777
|28
|73
|B
|Creme Insurance/FWG Contractin
|Mark Mallard (NZ)
|Holden SSV 6.0
|2:35.7195
|0:09.7463
|29
|56
|A1
|Kelso Electrical
|B.Schumacher/S.Pires
|Subaru WRX STi
|2:35.9131
|0:09.9399
|30
|222
|A1
|Harding Performance
|Iain Salteri (NSW)
|Volkswagen Golf R
|2:35.9499
|0:09.9767
|31
|171
|A1
|Team Buccini Racing
|P.Buccini/B.Paine
|BMW M135i
|2:36.0148
|0:10.0416
|32
|49
|A2
|Visions Estates
|T.Alford/K.Alford
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:36.0660
|0:10.0928
|33
|26
|A1
|Infinium Advisory
|Ben Wilkinson (NSW)
|BMW M135i
|2:36.8388
|0:10.8656
|34
|55
|A1
|SSR Selected Smash Repairs
|F.Mammarella/S.Green
|Mitsubishi Lancer Ev
|2:37.0291
|0:11.0559
|35
|14
|A1
|Forklogic – Access & Forklift
|P.Loiacono/D.Holzl/A.Holzl
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:37.5063
|0:11.5331
|36
|29
|A2
|Penrite Racing
|D.Forrest/P.Razum
|Holden HSV Clubsport
|2:37.7852
|0:11.8120
|37
|360
|C
|Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture
|J.Camilleri/S.Nicholas
|Mazda 3 MPS
|2:38.6265
|0:12.6533
|38
|41
|A2
|Manteufel Constructions
|G.Beggs/J.Manteufel
|Holden HSV R8 Clubsp
|2:39.1116
|0:13.1384
|39
|54
|D
|Cars4uS / BPRO
|B.Parrish/M.Wooller/J.Robotham
|Toyota 86 GTS
|2:40.3728
|0:14.3996
|40
|48
|A2
|ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd
|Keith Bensley (QLD)
|Lexus RC F
|2:41.0892
|0:15.1160
|41
|10
|C
|Racer Industries
|P.McLeod/B.McLeod
|Holden HSV Astra VX-
|2:42.3149
|0:16.3417
|42
|20
|C
|Gold Coast Embroidery – ozEtee
|M.Mravicic/P.Lacey
|VW Scirocco
|2:42.7104
|0:16.7372
|43
|186
|A1
|Westvic Earthmoving
|Tony Moloney (VIC)
|BMW M135i
|2:42.7657
|0:16.7925
|44
|98
|A1
|CAC Racing
|C.McMahon/C.Parrish
|BMW 1M
|2:43.6577
|0:17.6845
|45
|13
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|C.Osborne/R.Bates
|Renault Megane 265
|2:44.5159
|0:18.5427
|46
|84
|C
|AC Store / CP Dental
|P.Ansell/C.Holland
|VW Scirocco
|2:44.7722
|0:18.7990
|47
|50
|D
|MWM Racing
|J.Keene/M.Sloss
|Mini R56
|2:45.9956
|0:20.0224
|48
|47
|C
|OnTrack Motorsport
|J.Fitzgerald/G.Mennell
|BMW 130i
|2:46.3388
|0:20.3656
|49
|39
|D
|Bow Wow Dog Treats / MGA Insur
|H.Clark/S.Aho
|Subaru BRZ
|2:46.4878
|0:20.5146
|50
|119
|D
|Arrow Transport Repairs
|C.Roberts/L.Bloxsom
|Toyota 86 ZN
|2:46.7916
|0:20.8184
|51
|121
|D
|Disc Brakes Austalia DBA
|J.Walsh/B.Crossland
|Honda Integra Type R
|2:49.8087
|0:23.8355
|52
|86
|D
|Battlers to Bathurst
|Rob Boaden (NSW)
|Toyota 86 GTS
|2:49.9104
|0:23.9372
|53
|17
|D
|Mischs Excel Garage
|Shayne Nowickyi (SA)
|Toyota 86 GTS
|2:50.6160
|0:24.6428
|54
|2
|E
|LAN Installations
|A.McMaster/D.Worrell
|Mazda 3 SP25
|2:54.1942
|0:28.2210
|55
|15
|B
|Air and Allied Sales Pacific
|S.Cox/P.Bray
|Holden HSV SS
|2:55.2306
|0:29.2574
|56
|35
|E
|Road To Bathurst
|S.Freestone/M.Ricketts
|Mazda 3 SP25
|2:56.4353
|0:30.4621
|57
|80
|C
|RX8 Cup
|David Cox (UK)
|Mazda RX-8
|2:58.1502
|0:32.1770
|58
|255
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|Matt Thewlis (VIC)
|Suzuki Swift Sport R
|2:58.9636
|0:32.9904
|59
|355
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|Amar Sharma (QLD)
|Suzuki Swift Sport R
|2:59.6506
|0:33.6774
|60
|155
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|Michael Hopp (QLD)
|Suzuki Swift Sport R
|3:00.4937
|0:34.5205
|61
|36
|D
|Brown Davis Racing Products
|J.Holloway/M.Holloway
|Toyota Celica SX
|3:06.7740
|0:40.8008
|62
|66
|A1
|Nova Employment /Full Gas Race
|Dimitri Agathos (NSW)
|Subaru WRX Sti
|No Time
|
|63
|140
|A1
|Showtell – Massel Racing
|Michael Caine (NSW)
|BMW 1M
|
|
|64
|11
|D
|11 Racing
|M.Dowsett/M.Maddren
|Subaru BRZ
|
|
|65
|31
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|Josh Haynes (NSW)
|Renault Megane 265
|
|
|66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
