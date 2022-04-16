> News > National

Sargent blows field away in final Bathurst 6 Hour practice

Connor O'Brien

Saturday 16th April, 2022 - 10:26am

The BMW M2 Competition of Tom Sargent and Cameron Hill

Tom Sargent has showed off the pace of his and Cameron Hill’s CHE Racing BMW M2 Competition to blitz Practice 3 at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

Having sat second behind early pacesetter Tim Leahey at the midway point of the 40-minute final hitout before qualifying, Sargent was the first into the 2:27s before really turning up the wick.

The 2021 Australian Formula Ford champion posted a 2:25.9732 on the #147 entry’s eighth of 10 laps in the session to be 1.5853s clear of the field.

That time was quicker than any lap from Practice 3 in last year’s event, although still half a second off the 2:25.4399s which netted Shane van Gisbergen pole for the 2021 6 Hour.

Sargent’s nearest competitor this morning proved to be the #40 of David Russell/Nash Morris/Karl Begg, Russell responsible for their 2:27.5585s.

Practice 2 pacesetter Will Davison was third after taking over from Leahey, ahead of Aaren Russell, Anton De Pasquale, Tim Slade, and Jayden Ojeda in seventh.

Dylan O’Keeffe topped the A1 class in eighth outright, just ahead of the lead A2 entry driven by Aaron Cameron.

The red flags were twice deployed, first for the freshly rebuilt #11 Subaru BRZ when it stopped on the run to the Cutting.

The session was then called with 22 seconds remaining on the clock after Lindsay Kearns struck trouble across the top of The Mountain.

Next up is qualifying from 16:05 AEST this afternoon.

Qualifying will be split into two parts – first the bottom 50 percent of the field, before the top half is let loose to battle for pole position.

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the event begins from 12:00 AEST.

Results: Practice 3

Pos Car Class Sponsor Drivers Car Fastest lap Gap
1 147 X Tegra Australia T.Sargent/C.Hill BMW M2 Competition 2:25.9732
2 40 X Btuned Euro Specialist K.Begg/D.Russell/N.Morris BMW M4 2:27.5585 0:01.5853
3 23 X Bruce Lynton BM Service T.Leahey/W.Davison BMW M3 2:27.8446 0:01.8714
4 58 X Go Karts Go W.Russell/A.Russell BMW M3 2:28.2364 0:02.2632
5 4 X Property Investment Store A.Soole/A.Burgess/A.de Pasquale BMW M4 2:28.4029 0:02.4297
6 8 X Car Mods Australia B.Carr/T.Slade BMW M3 2:28.8910 0:02.9178
7 21 X Secure Wealth Advisers S.Hodges/J.Ojeda BMW M4 2:29.3285 0:03.3553
8 45 A1 RAM / GWR M.Sheargold/D.O’Keeffe Mercedes AMG 2:29.6394 0:03.6662
9 3 A2 Rowell Logistics P/L Aaron Cameron (Vic) Ford Mustang Mach 1 2:29.7438 0:03.7706
10 19 A1 One World / Griffith Corp R.Salmon/W.Brown Mercedes AMG 2:30.0834 0:04.1102
11 118 A1 D A Campbell Transport D.Campbell/C.Crick Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:30.5334 0:04.5602
12 1 X Prestige Connex S.Smollen/R.Rubis/N.Percat BMW M4 2:31.0109 0:05.0377
13 9 A1 Parramatta Vehicle Services H.Morrall/T.Mecklem Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:31.1535 0:05.1803
14 92 X YELLOW PAGES Race For A Cure B.Kavich/M.Kavich BMW M2 Competition 2:31.2334 0:05.2602
15 99 X Bruce Lynton BM Service S.Ellery/T.Ellery BMW M3 2:31.9349 0:05.9617
16 24 A1 Airtag / GWR Australia M.Auld/T.Everingham Mercedes AMG 2:32.1782 0:06.2050
17 7 A2 Local Legends T.Quinn/G.Denyer Ford Mustang Mach 1 2:32.7130 0:06.7398
18 71 A1 Bargwanna Motorsport B.Bargwanna/J.Bargwanna Audi TTRS Plus 2:33.3382 0:07.3650
19 25 A2 CK Motorsport C.Cowham/L.Kearns Ford Mustang GT 2:33.5780 0:07.6048
20 90 X KELAIR Duane West (VIC) Holden HSV VF 2:33.6966 0:07.7234
21 777 A1 Pomelo Designs/Brypar M.Boylan/L.Gibbons Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:34.0498 0:08.0766
22 77 A1 Irwin Packaging J.Winter/B.Everitt Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:34.3473 0:08.3741
23 151 A2 Casey Accident Repairs T.Lindorff/A.Lowndes Holden HSV VE 2:35.1074 0:09.1342
24 27 X Sherrin Rentals Iain Sherrin (QLD) BMW M4 2:35.1928 0:09.2196
25 33 A1 Ranger Lifting Aaron McGill (NSW) Ford Falcon GT-F 2:35.2451 0:09.2719
26 666 A2 Triple 666 Racing R.Coulthard/T.Symonds Holden HSV VE 2:35.5208 0:09.5476
27 44 A2 Nolan Finishes D.Clift/A.Heffernan Holden HSV R8 Clubsp 2:35.5509 0:09.5777
28 73 B Creme Insurance/FWG Contractin Mark Mallard (NZ) Holden SSV 6.0 2:35.7195 0:09.7463
29 56 A1 Kelso Electrical B.Schumacher/S.Pires Subaru WRX STi 2:35.9131 0:09.9399
30 222 A1 Harding Performance Iain Salteri (NSW) Volkswagen Golf R 2:35.9499 0:09.9767
31 171 A1 Team Buccini Racing P.Buccini/B.Paine BMW M135i 2:36.0148 0:10.0416
32 49 A2 Visions Estates T.Alford/K.Alford Ford Mustang Mach 1 2:36.0660 0:10.0928
33 26 A1 Infinium Advisory Ben Wilkinson (NSW) BMW M135i 2:36.8388 0:10.8656
34 55 A1 SSR Selected Smash Repairs F.Mammarella/S.Green Mitsubishi Lancer Ev 2:37.0291 0:11.0559
35 14 A1 Forklogic – Access & Forklift P.Loiacono/D.Holzl/A.Holzl Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:37.5063 0:11.5331
36 29 A2 Penrite Racing D.Forrest/P.Razum Holden HSV Clubsport 2:37.7852 0:11.8120
37 360 C Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture J.Camilleri/S.Nicholas Mazda 3 MPS 2:38.6265 0:12.6533
38 41 A2 Manteufel Constructions G.Beggs/J.Manteufel Holden HSV R8 Clubsp 2:39.1116 0:13.1384
39 54 D Cars4uS / BPRO B.Parrish/M.Wooller/J.Robotham Toyota 86 GTS 2:40.3728 0:14.3996
40 48 A2 ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd Keith Bensley (QLD) Lexus RC F 2:41.0892 0:15.1160
41 10 C Racer Industries P.McLeod/B.McLeod Holden HSV Astra VX- 2:42.3149 0:16.3417
42 20 C Gold Coast Embroidery – ozEtee M.Mravicic/P.Lacey VW Scirocco 2:42.7104 0:16.7372
43 186 A1 Westvic Earthmoving Tony Moloney (VIC) BMW M135i 2:42.7657 0:16.7925
44 98 A1 CAC Racing C.McMahon/C.Parrish BMW 1M 2:43.6577 0:17.6845
45 13 C Osborne Motorsport C.Osborne/R.Bates Renault Megane 265 2:44.5159 0:18.5427
46 84 C AC Store / CP Dental P.Ansell/C.Holland VW Scirocco 2:44.7722 0:18.7990
47 50 D MWM Racing J.Keene/M.Sloss Mini R56 2:45.9956 0:20.0224
48 47 C OnTrack Motorsport J.Fitzgerald/G.Mennell BMW 130i 2:46.3388 0:20.3656
49 39 D Bow Wow Dog Treats / MGA Insur H.Clark/S.Aho Subaru BRZ 2:46.4878 0:20.5146
50 119 D Arrow Transport Repairs C.Roberts/L.Bloxsom Toyota 86 ZN 2:46.7916 0:20.8184
51 121 D Disc Brakes Austalia DBA J.Walsh/B.Crossland Honda Integra Type R 2:49.8087 0:23.8355
52 86 D Battlers to Bathurst Rob Boaden (NSW) Toyota 86 GTS 2:49.9104 0:23.9372
53 17 D Mischs Excel Garage Shayne Nowickyi (SA) Toyota 86 GTS 2:50.6160 0:24.6428
54 2 E LAN Installations A.McMaster/D.Worrell Mazda 3 SP25 2:54.1942 0:28.2210
55 15 B Air and Allied Sales Pacific S.Cox/P.Bray Holden HSV SS 2:55.2306 0:29.2574
56 35 E Road To Bathurst S.Freestone/M.Ricketts Mazda 3 SP25 2:56.4353 0:30.4621
57 80 C RX8 Cup David Cox (UK) Mazda RX-8 2:58.1502 0:32.1770
58 255 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team Matt Thewlis (VIC) Suzuki Swift Sport R 2:58.9636 0:32.9904
59 355 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team Amar Sharma (QLD) Suzuki Swift Sport R 2:59.6506 0:33.6774
60 155 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team Michael Hopp (QLD) Suzuki Swift Sport R 3:00.4937 0:34.5205
61 36 D Brown Davis Racing Products J.Holloway/M.Holloway Toyota Celica SX 3:06.7740 0:40.8008
62 66 A1 Nova Employment /Full Gas Race Dimitri Agathos (NSW) Subaru WRX Sti No Time
63 140 A1 Showtell – Massel Racing Michael Caine (NSW) BMW 1M
64 11 D 11 Racing M.Dowsett/M.Maddren Subaru BRZ
65 31 C Osborne Motorsport Josh Haynes (NSW) Renault Megane 265
