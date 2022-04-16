Minardi F1 founder scores major FIA role

Ex-Formula 1 team boss Gian Carlo Minardi has been elected as president of the FIA’s Single-Seater Commission.

Minardi founded his eponymous team in 1985 which would later be purchased by Australian businessman Paul Stoddart in 2001.

The Faenza-based squad has evolved over time into what is now AlphaTauri.

Having been voted in by members of the World Motor Sport Council, 74-year-old Minardi will oversee the Commission on which Australian ace Sam Michael sits.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “I warmly welcome the election of Gian Carlo Minardi as FIA Single-Seater Commission president.

“He is a major figure in motorsport.

“I look forward to working with him to further develop the single-seater pyramid around the world.”

Minardi, also president of the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola Circuit), takes over the role from former Force India deputy team principal Bob Fernley, who succeeded now-F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The Minardi F1 team launched the top-tier careers of grand prix-winning drivers including Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber, Giancarlo Fisichella, and Jarno Trulli.