VIDEO: Gen3 Camaro chases Mustang at Phillip Island

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 15th April, 2022 - 6:40pm

Watch onboard as Scott Pye drives the Chevrolet Camaro prototype in close proximity to the new Ford Mustang as part of Supercars’ Gen3 aero testing at Phillip Island.

