RESULTS: Porsche and Audi’s Formula 1 interest

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 15th April, 2022 - 9:09am

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: Do you want to see Audi and Porsche in Formula 1?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, an overwhelming majority at 93.24 percent of people said ‘yes’, while on the other hand, 6.76 percent of voters selected ‘no’.

