Lawson second, Doohan third on final day of F2 test

Liam Lawson has posted the second fastest time of Formula 2’s in-season test at Barcelona.

The sun finally came out for the third and final day of the test, and teams made the most of it through the morning.

MP Motorsport driver Felipe Drugovich led the way on a 1:27.529s, just under three tenths clear of New Zealand young gun Lawson (Carlin).

Australia’s Jack Doohan was third for Virtuosi Racing on a 1:27.838s, with Richard Verschoor (Trident), Dennis Hauger (Prema Racing), and Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS) the other drivers under the 1:28s barrier.

Ralph Boschung had been the only driver in that ballpark in the opening two days, recording a 1:27.929s on the afternoon of Day 1.

Times would be substantially slower in the final afternoon of running as the general focus switched to long runs.

Doohan clocked more laps than any other driver on Day 3, 85 in total.

His compatriot Calan Williams of Trident (11th in morning, 20th in afternoon) managed 69 laps, while Lawson (second and 18th) and fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong (13th and 10th, for Hitech Grand Prix) completed 72 and 69 laps, respectively.

Round 3 of the Formula 2 season takes place at Imola on April 22-24.