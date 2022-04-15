Late change to AMRS Round 2 location

A last-minute change of plans will see Round 2 of the Australian Motor Racing Series take place at Winton Motor Raceway.

The Bend Motorsport Park had been in line to play host to the April 22-24 event, per the original calendar.

However, AMRS management today announced that round will now occur at Winton Motor Raceway and become the ‘Thunder Sports Thunderdays’ event.

The remainder of the six-stop schedule remains unaffected, meaning half of the year’s events will unfold at Winton.

The regional Victorian circuit will also host Round 3 and Round 6, with Queensland Raceway and Sydney Motorsport Park the sites of the events between.

SMP was the location of the season-opener on February 18-19.