Davison leads Practice 2 at Bathurst 6 Hour

By Connor O'Brien

Friday 15th April, 2022 - 6:07pm

The #23 of Will Davison, Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey

Will Davison has made the most of his first laps at the 2022 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, topping the second of two Friday practice sessions.

Davison jumped to the top of the timesheets with a 2:27.7933s midway through Practice 2, an effort that would never be beaten.

Dalton Ellery was the best of the late improvers, getting to within 0.3326s of the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner’s time.

Cameron Hill/Tom Sargent was third ahead of the family effort of Wayne/Aaren/Drew Russell, while Anton De Pasquale made it two Shell V-Power Racing Team Supercars drivers in the top five.

Practice 1 pacesetter Tim Slade was sixth, with Nick Percat seventh as he got his first laps in the 2021-winning car he’s sharing with Rob Rubis and Shane Smollen.

Leading the A1 class was Garth Walden in eighth outright; the combination of Grant Denyer and Tony Quinn the best of the A2 runners in their Local Legends Ford Mustang (16th outright).

Just one more practice session remains, 40 minutes of running starting at 09:30 AEST tomorrow, before qualifying kicks off.

Results: Practice 2

Pos Car Class Sponsor Drivers Car Fastest lap Gap
1 23 X Bruce Lynton BM Service B.Lynton/W.Davison BMW M3 2:27.7933
2 99 X Bruce Lynton BM Service S.Ellery/D.Ellery BMW M3 2:28.1259 0:00.3326
3 147 X Tegra Australia T.Sargent/C.Hill BMW M2 Competition 2:28.8274 0:01.0341
4 58 X Go Karts Go W.Russell/A.Russell BMW M3 2:28.9765 0:01.1832
5 4 X Property Investment Store A.Soole/A.Burgess/A.Pasquale BMW M4 2:29.2143 0:01.4210
6 8 X Car Mods Australia B.Carr/T.Slade BMW M3 2:29.3140 0:01.5207
7 1 X Prestige Connex R.Rubis/N.Percat BMW M4 2:29.8909 0:02.0976
8 24 A1 Airtag / GWR Australia G.Walden/M.Auld/T.Everingham Mercedes AMG 2:30.7056 0:02.9123
9 27 X Sherrin Rentals G.Sherrin/I.Sherrin BMW M4 2:30.8282 0:03.0349
10 90 X KELAIR Tony D’Alberto (VIC) Holden HSV VF 2:30.8689 0:03.0756
11 77 A1 Irwin Packaging J.Winter/B.Everitt Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:31.2740 0:03.4807
12 92 X YELLOW PAGES Race For A Cure B.Kavich/M.Kavich BMW M2 Competition 2:31.6840 0:03.8907
13 40 X Btuned Euro Specialist K.Begg/N.Morris BMW M4 2:31.8845 0:04.0912
14 9 A1 Parramatta Vehicle Services H.Morrall/T.Mecklem Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:32.4508 0:04.6575
15 118 A1 D A Campbell Transport D.Campbell/C.Crick Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:32.7976 0:05.0043
16 7 A2 Local Legends T.Quinn/G.Denyer Ford Mustang Mach 1 2:32.9947 0:05.2014
17 3 A2 Rowell Logistics P/L N.McLeod/C.McLeod Ford Mustang Mach 1 2:33.2187 0:05.4254
18 45 A1 RAM / GWR M.Sheargold/D.O’Keeffe/O.Shannon Mercedes AMG 2:33.7518 0:05.9585
19 777 A1 Pomelo Designs/Brypar M.Boylan/L.Gibbons Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:33.9042 0:06.1109
20 71 A1 Bargwanna Motorsport B.Bargwanna/J.Bargwanna Audi TTRS Plus 2:34.6813 0:06.8880
21 25 A2 CK Motorsport C.Cowham/L.Kearns Ford Mustang GT 2:34.8931 0:07.0998
22 21 X Secure Wealth Advisers Simon Hodges (NSW) BMW M4 2:34.9428 0:07.1495
23 41 A2 Manteufel Constructions G.Beggs/J.Manteufel Holden HSV R8 Clubsp 2:35.1489 0:07.3556
24 33 A1 Ranger Lifting A.McGill/J.Bowe Ford Falcon GT-F 2:35.2126 0:07.4193
25 29 A2 Penrite Racing D.Forrest/P.Razum Holden HSV Clubsport 2:35.2919 0:07.4986
26 666 A2 Triple 666 Racing R.Coulthard/T.Symonds Holden HSV VE 2:36.1258 0:08.3325
27 19 A1 One World / Griffith Corp M.Griffith/R.Salmon Mercedes AMG 2:36.1834 0:08.3901
28 151 A2 Casey Accident Repairs T.Lindorff/A.Lowndes Holden HSV VE 2:36.2365 0:08.4432
29 73 B Creme Insurance/FWG Contractin M.Forbes-Wilson/M.Mallard Holden SSV 6.0 2:36.2496 0:08.4563
30 14 A1 Forklogic – Access & Forklift P.Loiacono/A.Holzl Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:36.2628 0:08.4695
31 56 A1 Kelso Electrical B.Schumacher/S.Pires Subaru WRX STi 2:37.0290 0:09.2357
32 360 C Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture J.Camilleri/S.Nicholas Mazda 3 MPS 2:37.1416 0:09.3483
33 140 A1 Showtell – Massel Racing M.Caine/M.Caine BMW 1M 2:37.8581 0:10.0648
34 26 A1 Infinium Advisory C.O’Brien/B.Wilkinson BMW M135i 2:38.5639 0:10.7706
35 49 A2 Visions Estates T.Alford/K.Alford Ford Mustang Mach 1 2:38.5998 0:10.8065
36 44 A2 Nolan Finishes D.Clift/A.Heffernan Holden HSV R8 Clubsp 2:39.1322 0:11.3389
37 55 A1 SSR Selected Smash Repairs F.Mammarella/S.Green Mitsubishi Lancer Ev 2:39.2869 0:11.4936
38 171 A1 Team Buccini Racing P.Buccini/J.Johnson BMW M135i 2:39.3304 0:11.5371
39 98 A1 CAC Racing C.McMahon/C.Parrish BMW 1M 2:39.7778 0:11.9845
40 222 A1 Harding Performance Cem Yucel (NSW) Volkswagen Golf R 2:41.4442 0:13.6509
41 186 A1 Westvic Earthmoving R.Braune/T.Moloney BMW M135i 2:42.2544 0:14.4611
42 66 A1 Nova Employment / Full Gas Rac D.Agathos/B.Wilson Subaru WRX Sti 2:42.3520 0:14.5587
43 121 D Disc Brakes Austalia DBA J.Walsh/B.Crossland Honda Integra Type R 2:42.8160 0:15.0227
44 48 A2 ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd K.Bensley/S.Owen Lexus RC F 2:43.1105 0:15.3172
45 10 C Racer Industries Benjamin McLeod (QLD) Holden HSV Astra VX- 2:43.2859 0:15.4926
46 84 C AC Store / CP Dental J.Hay/P.Ansell/C.Holland VW Scirocco 2:43.6520 0:15.8587
47 13 C Osborne Motorsport C.Osborne/R.Bates Renault Megane 265 2:43.8015 0:16.0082
48 50 D MWM Racing M.Sloss/T.Needham Mini R56 2:44.3849 0:16.5916
49 119 D Arrow Transport Repairs C.Roberts/L.Bloxsom Toyota 86 ZN 2:44.8987 0:17.1054
50 20 C Gold Coast Embroidery – ozEtee M.Mravicic/P.Lacey VW Scirocco 2:44.9793 0:17.1860
51 54 D Cars4uS / BPRO B.Parrish/M.Wooller Toyota 86 GTS 2:45.9531 0:18.1598
52 47 C OnTrack Motorsport J.Fitzgerald/A.Zerefos BMW 130i 2:46.0177 0:18.2244
53 80 C RX8 Cup R.Shaw/T.Shaw/D.Cox Mazda RX-8 2:46.2559 0:18.4626
54 11 D 11 Racing M.Dowsett/B.McDonald/M.Maddren Subaru BRZ 2:46.7194 0:18.9261
55 39 D Bow Wow Dog Treats / MGA Insur H.Clark/S.Aho Subaru BRZ 2:48.4826 0:20.6893
56 36 D Brown Davis Racing Products David Brown (VIC) Toyota Celica SX 2:50.3044 0:22.5111
57 86 D Battlers to Bathurst Terry Denovan (NSW) Toyota 86 GTS 2:54.6708 0:26.8775
58 2 E LAN Installations A.McMaster/D.Worrell Mazda 3 SP25 2:55.4567 0:27.6634
59 15 B Air and Allied Sales Pacific S.Cox/P.Bray Holden HSV SS 2:57.7686 0:29.9753
60 35 E Road To Bathurst P.Alexander/S.Freestone/M.Ricketts Mazda 3 SP25 3:00.9509 0:33.1576
61 255 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team I.Cowley/D.Bailey Suzuki Swift Sport R 3:05.3514 0:37.5581
62 155 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team Steve McHugh (QLD) Suzuki Swift Sport R 3:05.3941 0:37.6008
63 355 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team Ian Aplin (VIC) Suzuki Swift Sport R 3:15.6272 0:47.8339
64 16 A2 Levitt Motorsports Tony Levitt (QLD) Mercedes W204 C63

