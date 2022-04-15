Davison leads Practice 2 at Bathurst 6 Hour

Will Davison has made the most of his first laps at the 2022 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, topping the second of two Friday practice sessions.

Davison jumped to the top of the timesheets with a 2:27.7933s midway through Practice 2, an effort that would never be beaten.

Dalton Ellery was the best of the late improvers, getting to within 0.3326s of the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner’s time.

Cameron Hill/Tom Sargent was third ahead of the family effort of Wayne/Aaren/Drew Russell, while Anton De Pasquale made it two Shell V-Power Racing Team Supercars drivers in the top five.

Practice 1 pacesetter Tim Slade was sixth, with Nick Percat seventh as he got his first laps in the 2021-winning car he’s sharing with Rob Rubis and Shane Smollen.

Leading the A1 class was Garth Walden in eighth outright; the combination of Grant Denyer and Tony Quinn the best of the A2 runners in their Local Legends Ford Mustang (16th outright).

Just one more practice session remains, 40 minutes of running starting at 09:30 AEST tomorrow, before qualifying kicks off.

Results: Practice 2