Davison leads Practice 2 at Bathurst 6 Hour
The #23 of Will Davison, Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey
Will Davison has made the most of his first laps at the 2022 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, topping the second of two Friday practice sessions.
Davison jumped to the top of the timesheets with a 2:27.7933s midway through Practice 2, an effort that would never be beaten.
Dalton Ellery was the best of the late improvers, getting to within 0.3326s of the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner’s time.
Cameron Hill/Tom Sargent was third ahead of the family effort of Wayne/Aaren/Drew Russell, while Anton De Pasquale made it two Shell V-Power Racing Team Supercars drivers in the top five.
Practice 1 pacesetter Tim Slade was sixth, with Nick Percat seventh as he got his first laps in the 2021-winning car he’s sharing with Rob Rubis and Shane Smollen.
Leading the A1 class was Garth Walden in eighth outright; the combination of Grant Denyer and Tony Quinn the best of the A2 runners in their Local Legends Ford Mustang (16th outright).
Just one more practice session remains, 40 minutes of running starting at 09:30 AEST tomorrow, before qualifying kicks off.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Car
|Class
|Sponsor
|Drivers
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Gap
|1
|23
|X
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|B.Lynton/W.Davison
|BMW M3
|2:27.7933
|
|2
|99
|X
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|S.Ellery/D.Ellery
|BMW M3
|2:28.1259
|0:00.3326
|3
|147
|X
|Tegra Australia
|T.Sargent/C.Hill
|BMW M2 Competition
|2:28.8274
|0:01.0341
|4
|58
|X
|Go Karts Go
|W.Russell/A.Russell
|BMW M3
|2:28.9765
|0:01.1832
|5
|4
|X
|Property Investment Store
|A.Soole/A.Burgess/A.Pasquale
|BMW M4
|2:29.2143
|0:01.4210
|6
|8
|X
|Car Mods Australia
|B.Carr/T.Slade
|BMW M3
|2:29.3140
|0:01.5207
|7
|1
|X
|Prestige Connex
|R.Rubis/N.Percat
|BMW M4
|2:29.8909
|0:02.0976
|8
|24
|A1
|Airtag / GWR Australia
|G.Walden/M.Auld/T.Everingham
|Mercedes AMG
|2:30.7056
|0:02.9123
|9
|27
|X
|Sherrin Rentals
|G.Sherrin/I.Sherrin
|BMW M4
|2:30.8282
|0:03.0349
|10
|90
|X
|KELAIR
|Tony D’Alberto (VIC)
|Holden HSV VF
|2:30.8689
|0:03.0756
|11
|77
|A1
|Irwin Packaging
|J.Winter/B.Everitt
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:31.2740
|0:03.4807
|12
|92
|X
|YELLOW PAGES Race For A Cure
|B.Kavich/M.Kavich
|BMW M2 Competition
|2:31.6840
|0:03.8907
|13
|40
|X
|Btuned Euro Specialist
|K.Begg/N.Morris
|BMW M4
|2:31.8845
|0:04.0912
|14
|9
|A1
|Parramatta Vehicle Services
|H.Morrall/T.Mecklem
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:32.4508
|0:04.6575
|15
|118
|A1
|D A Campbell Transport
|D.Campbell/C.Crick
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:32.7976
|0:05.0043
|16
|7
|A2
|Local Legends
|T.Quinn/G.Denyer
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:32.9947
|0:05.2014
|17
|3
|A2
|Rowell Logistics P/L
|N.McLeod/C.McLeod
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:33.2187
|0:05.4254
|18
|45
|A1
|RAM / GWR
|M.Sheargold/D.O’Keeffe/O.Shannon
|Mercedes AMG
|2:33.7518
|0:05.9585
|19
|777
|A1
|Pomelo Designs/Brypar
|M.Boylan/L.Gibbons
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:33.9042
|0:06.1109
|20
|71
|A1
|Bargwanna Motorsport
|B.Bargwanna/J.Bargwanna
|Audi TTRS Plus
|2:34.6813
|0:06.8880
|21
|25
|A2
|CK Motorsport
|C.Cowham/L.Kearns
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:34.8931
|0:07.0998
|22
|21
|X
|Secure Wealth Advisers
|Simon Hodges (NSW)
|BMW M4
|2:34.9428
|0:07.1495
|23
|41
|A2
|Manteufel Constructions
|G.Beggs/J.Manteufel
|Holden HSV R8 Clubsp
|2:35.1489
|0:07.3556
|24
|33
|A1
|Ranger Lifting
|A.McGill/J.Bowe
|Ford Falcon GT-F
|2:35.2126
|0:07.4193
|25
|29
|A2
|Penrite Racing
|D.Forrest/P.Razum
|Holden HSV Clubsport
|2:35.2919
|0:07.4986
|26
|666
|A2
|Triple 666 Racing
|R.Coulthard/T.Symonds
|Holden HSV VE
|2:36.1258
|0:08.3325
|27
|19
|A1
|One World / Griffith Corp
|M.Griffith/R.Salmon
|Mercedes AMG
|2:36.1834
|0:08.3901
|28
|151
|A2
|Casey Accident Repairs
|T.Lindorff/A.Lowndes
|Holden HSV VE
|2:36.2365
|0:08.4432
|29
|73
|B
|Creme Insurance/FWG Contractin
|M.Forbes-Wilson/M.Mallard
|Holden SSV 6.0
|2:36.2496
|0:08.4563
|30
|14
|A1
|Forklogic – Access & Forklift
|P.Loiacono/A.Holzl
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:36.2628
|0:08.4695
|31
|56
|A1
|Kelso Electrical
|B.Schumacher/S.Pires
|Subaru WRX STi
|2:37.0290
|0:09.2357
|32
|360
|C
|Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture
|J.Camilleri/S.Nicholas
|Mazda 3 MPS
|2:37.1416
|0:09.3483
|33
|140
|A1
|Showtell – Massel Racing
|M.Caine/M.Caine
|BMW 1M
|2:37.8581
|0:10.0648
|34
|26
|A1
|Infinium Advisory
|C.O’Brien/B.Wilkinson
|BMW M135i
|2:38.5639
|0:10.7706
|35
|49
|A2
|Visions Estates
|T.Alford/K.Alford
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:38.5998
|0:10.8065
|36
|44
|A2
|Nolan Finishes
|D.Clift/A.Heffernan
|Holden HSV R8 Clubsp
|2:39.1322
|0:11.3389
|37
|55
|A1
|SSR Selected Smash Repairs
|F.Mammarella/S.Green
|Mitsubishi Lancer Ev
|2:39.2869
|0:11.4936
|38
|171
|A1
|Team Buccini Racing
|P.Buccini/J.Johnson
|BMW M135i
|2:39.3304
|0:11.5371
|39
|98
|A1
|CAC Racing
|C.McMahon/C.Parrish
|BMW 1M
|2:39.7778
|0:11.9845
|40
|222
|A1
|Harding Performance
|Cem Yucel (NSW)
|Volkswagen Golf R
|2:41.4442
|0:13.6509
|41
|186
|A1
|Westvic Earthmoving
|R.Braune/T.Moloney
|BMW M135i
|2:42.2544
|0:14.4611
|42
|66
|A1
|Nova Employment / Full Gas Rac
|D.Agathos/B.Wilson
|Subaru WRX Sti
|2:42.3520
|0:14.5587
|43
|121
|D
|Disc Brakes Austalia DBA
|J.Walsh/B.Crossland
|Honda Integra Type R
|2:42.8160
|0:15.0227
|44
|48
|A2
|ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd
|K.Bensley/S.Owen
|Lexus RC F
|2:43.1105
|0:15.3172
|45
|10
|C
|Racer Industries
|Benjamin McLeod (QLD)
|Holden HSV Astra VX-
|2:43.2859
|0:15.4926
|46
|84
|C
|AC Store / CP Dental
|J.Hay/P.Ansell/C.Holland
|VW Scirocco
|2:43.6520
|0:15.8587
|47
|13
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|C.Osborne/R.Bates
|Renault Megane 265
|2:43.8015
|0:16.0082
|48
|50
|D
|MWM Racing
|M.Sloss/T.Needham
|Mini R56
|2:44.3849
|0:16.5916
|49
|119
|D
|Arrow Transport Repairs
|C.Roberts/L.Bloxsom
|Toyota 86 ZN
|2:44.8987
|0:17.1054
|50
|20
|C
|Gold Coast Embroidery – ozEtee
|M.Mravicic/P.Lacey
|VW Scirocco
|2:44.9793
|0:17.1860
|51
|54
|D
|Cars4uS / BPRO
|B.Parrish/M.Wooller
|Toyota 86 GTS
|2:45.9531
|0:18.1598
|52
|47
|C
|OnTrack Motorsport
|J.Fitzgerald/A.Zerefos
|BMW 130i
|2:46.0177
|0:18.2244
|53
|80
|C
|RX8 Cup
|R.Shaw/T.Shaw/D.Cox
|Mazda RX-8
|2:46.2559
|0:18.4626
|54
|11
|D
|11 Racing
|M.Dowsett/B.McDonald/M.Maddren
|Subaru BRZ
|2:46.7194
|0:18.9261
|55
|39
|D
|Bow Wow Dog Treats / MGA Insur
|H.Clark/S.Aho
|Subaru BRZ
|2:48.4826
|0:20.6893
|56
|36
|D
|Brown Davis Racing Products
|David Brown (VIC)
|Toyota Celica SX
|2:50.3044
|0:22.5111
|57
|86
|D
|Battlers to Bathurst
|Terry Denovan (NSW)
|Toyota 86 GTS
|2:54.6708
|0:26.8775
|58
|2
|E
|LAN Installations
|A.McMaster/D.Worrell
|Mazda 3 SP25
|2:55.4567
|0:27.6634
|59
|15
|B
|Air and Allied Sales Pacific
|S.Cox/P.Bray
|Holden HSV SS
|2:57.7686
|0:29.9753
|60
|35
|E
|Road To Bathurst
|P.Alexander/S.Freestone/M.Ricketts
|Mazda 3 SP25
|3:00.9509
|0:33.1576
|61
|255
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|I.Cowley/D.Bailey
|Suzuki Swift Sport R
|3:05.3514
|0:37.5581
|62
|155
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|Steve McHugh (QLD)
|Suzuki Swift Sport R
|3:05.3941
|0:37.6008
|63
|355
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|Ian Aplin (VIC)
|Suzuki Swift Sport R
|3:15.6272
|0:47.8339
|64
|16
|A2
|Levitt Motorsports
|Tony Levitt (QLD)
|Mercedes W204 C63
|
|
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]