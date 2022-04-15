> News > National > TCR

Cox prevails in Practice 2 battle with Cameron

By Connor O'Brien

Friday 15th April, 2022 - 3:26pm

Jordan Cox followed on-track by Dylan O’Keeffe

Jordan Cox has produced Supercheap Auto TCR Australia’s fastest ever lap of Mount Panorama to take a cleansweep of Friday’s two practice sessions.

Cox and Garry Rogers Motorsport team-mate Aaron Cameron picked up where they left off in Practice 1 this morning to continue being the class of the field.

Entering the pointy end of the 25-minute afternoon session, Cameron led the way on a 2:15.7409s.

Ben Bargwanna, who last year set a practice/qualifying lap record of 2:14.6337s, enjoyed a brief stay at the top of the timesheets having gone 0.0899s faster than Cameron’s best effort to that point.

Cameron regained the ascendancy by half a second with a 2:15.1352s on his penultimate lap, only for Cox to better that by another half-second on his way to a record-breaking 2:14.5848s.

For a while, it looked as if Cox wouldn’t long hold the top spot, with Cameron going faster again on his final tour of The Mountain before fading ever so slightly in Sector 3.

Nevertheless, he improved to fall just 0.1660s short of Cox, with no one else within a second of the #33.

Bargwanna hung on to again make it a Peugeot 1-2-3.

Michael Caruso bounced back from Practice 1 engine problems to put his Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo fourth, while Dylan O’Keeffe gave Peugeot a fourth presence in the top five.

Other notables included Tim Slade in eighth, and Jay Hanson in 10th aboard the spare Melbourne Performance Centre Audi following his crash at The Cutting this morning.

The TCR field will be back on track tomorrow for qualifying from 12:20 AEST, coverage of which will be provided by Stan Sport.

Results: Practice 2

Position Number Team Driver Vehicle Fastest lap Gap
1 33 Swyftx GRM Jordan Cox Peugeot 308 TCR 2:14.5848
2 18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 2:14.7508 +0.1660
3 71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 2:15.6510 +1.0662
4 10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR 2:16.0093 +1.4245
5 8 Schaeffler GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Peugeot 308 TCR 2:16.1097 +1.5249
6 110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R TCR 2:16.3562 +1.7714
7 11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai i30N TCR 2:16.5251 +1.9403
8 24 Stan Sport Wall Racing Tim Slade Honda Civic Type R TCR 2:16.5533 +1.9685
9 333 Royal Purple Racing Brad Shiels Hyundai i30N TCR 2:16.5918 +2.0070
10 9 AWC MPC Racing Jay Hanson Audi RS3 LMS TCR 2:16.7638 +2.1790
11 50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic Type R TCR 2:16.8789 +2.2941
12 30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai i30N TCR 2:17.0659 +2.4811
13 2 DashSport Luke King Hyundai i30 N TCR 2:17.1278 +2.5430
14 999 MPC Team LIQUI MOLY Will Brown Audi RS3 LMS TCR 2:17.1376 +2.5528
15 14 Purple Sector Lachlan Mineeff Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR 2:17.3003 +2.7155
16 130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny Hyundai i30N TCR 2:17.3120 +2.7272
17 41 Valvoline Racing GRM Kody Garland Renault Megane R.S. TCR 2:17.4524 +2.8676
18 34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat Renault Megane R.S. TCR 2:17.8227 +3.2379
19 22 Melbourne Performance Centre Iain McDougall Audi RS3 LMS TCR 2:18.4021 +3.8173
20 15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente Honda Civic Type R TCR 2:19.5015 +4.9167
21 89 Braydan Willmington Motorsports Braydan Willmington Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR 2:20.9574 +6.3726

