Cox prevails in Practice 2 battle with Cameron

Jordan Cox followed on-track by Dylan O’Keeffe
Jordan Cox has produced Supercheap Auto TCR Australia’s fastest ever lap of Mount Panorama to take a cleansweep of Friday’s two practice sessions.
Cox and Garry Rogers Motorsport team-mate Aaron Cameron picked up where they left off in Practice 1 this morning to continue being the class of the field.
Entering the pointy end of the 25-minute afternoon session, Cameron led the way on a 2:15.7409s.
Ben Bargwanna, who last year set a practice/qualifying lap record of 2:14.6337s, enjoyed a brief stay at the top of the timesheets having gone 0.0899s faster than Cameron’s best effort to that point.
Cameron regained the ascendancy by half a second with a 2:15.1352s on his penultimate lap, only for Cox to better that by another half-second on his way to a record-breaking 2:14.5848s.
For a while, it looked as if Cox wouldn’t long hold the top spot, with Cameron going faster again on his final tour of The Mountain before fading ever so slightly in Sector 3.
Nevertheless, he improved to fall just 0.1660s short of Cox, with no one else within a second of the #33.
Bargwanna hung on to again make it a Peugeot 1-2-3.
Michael Caruso bounced back from Practice 1 engine problems to put his Ashley Seward Motorsport Alfa Romeo fourth, while Dylan O’Keeffe gave Peugeot a fourth presence in the top five.
Other notables included Tim Slade in eighth, and Jay Hanson in 10th aboard the spare Melbourne Performance Centre Audi following his crash at The Cutting this morning.
The TCR field will be back on track tomorrow for qualifying from 12:20 AEST, coverage of which will be provided by Stan Sport.
Results: Practice 2
|Position
|Number
|Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Fastest lap
|Gap
|1
|33
|Swyftx GRM
|Jordan Cox
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|2:14.5848
|
|2
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|2:14.7508
|+0.1660
|3
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|2:15.6510
|+1.0662
|4
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
|2:16.0093
|+1.4245
|5
|8
|Schaeffler GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|2:16.1097
|+1.5249
|6
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|2:16.3562
|+1.7714
|7
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|2:16.5251
|+1.9403
|8
|24
|Stan Sport Wall Racing
|Tim Slade
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|2:16.5533
|+1.9685
|9
|333
|Royal Purple Racing
|Brad Shiels
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|2:16.5918
|+2.0070
|10
|9
|AWC MPC Racing
|Jay Hanson
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|2:16.7638
|+2.1790
|11
|50
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|2:16.8789
|+2.2941
|12
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|2:17.0659
|+2.4811
|13
|2
|DashSport
|Luke King
|Hyundai i30 N TCR
|2:17.1278
|+2.5430
|14
|999
|MPC Team LIQUI MOLY
|Will Brown
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|2:17.1376
|+2.5528
|15
|14
|Purple Sector
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
|2:17.3003
|+2.7155
|16
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Bailey Sweeny
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|2:17.3120
|+2.7272
|17
|41
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Kody Garland
|Renault Megane R.S. TCR
|2:17.4524
|+2.8676
|18
|34
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane R.S. TCR
|2:17.8227
|+3.2379
|19
|22
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Iain McDougall
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|2:18.4021
|+3.8173
|20
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|2:19.5015
|+4.9167
|21
|89
|Braydan Willmington Motorsports
|Braydan Willmington
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
|2:20.9574
|+6.3726
