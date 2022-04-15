> News > National

Carr draws first blood at Bathurst 6 Hour

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Friday 15th April, 2022 - 11:53am

Bradley Carr

Bradley Carr has set the tone in Practice 1 for the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour courtesy of a stunning a last-gasp effort.

The #23 entry shared by Beric Lynton, Tim Leahey and Will Davison had appeared destined to end the hour-long session fastest as they improved their own benchmark lap after lap.

Lynton moved to the top on a 2:29.2675s before handing over to Leahey for a final run, the latter proceeding to record a 2:28.4217s, then a 2:28.3807s, and finally a 2:28.0323s in consecutive laps.

Davison is yet to turn a lap, but will have the opportunity to do so in Practice 2 this afternoon.

Carr’s last effort duly blew the field away, improving on his own personal best by 1.3s to lob a 2:27.2403s, giving him almost eight tenths to Leahey and more than 1.5s to third-placed Tom Sargent/Cameron Hill.

That effort also bettered the Practice 1-topping time from last year, a 2:27.4380s set by eventual winners Shane Smollen/Rob Rubis/Shane van Gisbergen.

Carr is co-driving with Tim Slade this weekend, who is on double duties as he also covers for COVID-hit Fabian Coulthard in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.

In all, BMWs accounted for nine of the top 10 positions, including the top seven.

Karl Begg (co-driving with David Russell and Nash Morris) went fourth, ahead of two family line-ups: Wayne, Drew and Aaren Russell in fifth, and Steven, Tristan and Dalton Ellery in sixth.

Will Brown topped the A1 class aboard the Mercedes A45 AMG he’s sharing with Rod Salmon and Mark Griffith, with a time good enough for eighth outright in the 67-car field.

In the #1 BMW, Smollen was 10th fastest, with van Gisbergen’s COVID replacement Nick Percat tipped to get his first laps of the day in Practice 2, which will begin at 16:35 AEST.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Car Class Sponsor Drivers Car Fastest lap Gap
1 8 X Car Mods Australia Brad Carr (QLD) BMW M3 2:27.2403
2 23 X Bruce Lynton BM Service B.Lynton/T.Leahey BMW M3 2:28.0323 0:00.7920
3 147 X Tegra Australia T.Sargent/C.Hill BMW M2 Competition 2:28.7745 0:01.5342
4 40 X Btuned Euro Specialist Karl Begg (QLD) BMW M4 2:29.8451 0:02.6048
5 58 X Go Karts Go Wayne Russell (NZ) BMW M3 2:30.2695 0:03.0292
6 99 X Bruce Lynton BM Service S.Ellery/T.Ellery/D.Ellery BMW M3 2:30.7841 0:03.5438
7 4 X Property Investment Store A.Soole/A.Burgess/A.Pasquale BMW M4 2:31.2519 0:04.0116
8 19 A1 One World / Griffith Corp M.Griffith/W.Brown Mercedes AMG 2:31.6664 0:04.4261
9 21 X Secure Wealth Advisers S.Hodges/J.Ojeda BMW M4 2:31.9253 0:04.6850
10 1 X Prestige Connex Shane Smollen (NSW) BMW M4 2:32.2762 0:05.0359
11 25 A2 CK Motorsport C.Cowham/L.Kearns Ford Mustang GT 2:32.2880 0:05.0477
12 3 A2 Rowell Logistics P/L N.McLeod/C.McLeod Ford Mustang Mach 1 2:32.4514 0:05.2111
13 71 A1 Bargwanna Motorsport B.Bargwanna/J.Bargwanna Audi TTRS Plus 2:32.6248 0:05.3845
14 27 X Sherrin Rentals G.Sherrin/I.Sherrin BMW M4 2:32.8058 0:05.5655
15 45 A1 RAM / GWR M.Sheargold/D.O’Keeffe/O.Shannon Mercedes AMG 2:32.9404 0:05.7001
16 222 A1 Harding Performance Cem Yucel (NSW) Volkswagen Golf R 2:33.1689 0:05.9286
17 77 A1 Max Winter Automotive J.Winter/B.Everitt Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:33.2790 0:06.0387
18 24 A1 Airtag / GWR Australia M.Auld/T.Everingham Mercedes AMG 2:33.3299 0:06.0896
19 777 A1 Pomelo Designs/Brypar Matthew Boylan (NSW) Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:34.7430 0:07.5027
20 7 A2 Local Legends Tony Quinn (QLD) Ford Mustang Mach 1 2:34.7713 0:07.5310
21 66 A1 Nova Employment / Full Gas Rac D.Agathos/B.Wilson Subaru WRX Sti 2:34.8288 0:07.5885
22 92 X YELLOW PAGES Race For A Cure B.Kavich/M.Kavich BMW M2 Competition 2:35.1919 0:07.9516
23 33 A1 Ranger Lifting A.McGill/J.Bowe Ford Falcon GT-F 2:35.2892 0:08.0489
24 9 A1 Parramatta Vehicle Services H.Morrall/T.Mecklem Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:35.5200 0:08.2797
25 29 A2 Penrite Racing D.Forrest/P.Razum Holden HSV Clubsport 2:35.7627 0:08.5224
26 73 B Creme Insurance/FWG Contractin M.Forbes-Wilson/M.Mallard Holden SSV 6.0 2:36.1486 0:08.9083
27 56 A1 Kelso Electrical B.Schumacher/S.Pires Subaru WRX STi 2:36.2254 0:08.9851
28 49 A2 Visions Estates Kyle Alford (QLD) Ford Mustang Mach 1 2:36.5787 0:09.3384
29 140 A1 Showtell – Massel Racing M.Caine/M.Caine BMW 1M 2:36.8213 0:09.5810
30 90 X KELAIR Duane West (VIC) Holden HSV VF 2:36.8269 0:09.5866
31 151 A2 Casey Accident Repairs T.Lindorff/A.Lowndes Holden HSV VE 2:36.9132 0:09.6729
32 14 A1 Forklogic – Access & Forklift D.Holzl/A.Holzl Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:37.3493 0:10.1090
33 360 C Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture J.Camilleri/S.Nicholas Mazda 3 MPS 2:37.5193 0:10.2790
34 26 A1 Infinium Advisory C.O’Brien/B.Wilkinson BMW M135i 2:37.6660 0:10.4257
35 41 A2 Manteufel Constructions G.Beggs/J.Manteufel Holden HSV R8 Clubsp 2:38.2796 0:11.0393
36 48 A2 ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd S.Gore/S.Owen Lexus RC F 2:38.3844 0:11.1441
37 118 A1 D A Campbell Transport D.Campbell/C.Crick Mitsubishi Lancer EV 2:38.3878 0:11.1475
38 55 A1 SSR Selected Smash Repairs F.Mammarella/S.Green Mitsubishi Lancer Ev 2:38.4849 0:11.2446
39 171 A1 Team Buccini Racing P.Buccini/B.Paine/J.Johnson BMW M135i 2:38.9370 0:11.6967
40 44 A2 Nolan Finishes D.Clift/A.Heffernan Holden HSV R8 Clubsp 2:40.0534 0:12.8131
41 54 D Cars4uS / BPRO B.Parrish/M.Wooller/J.Robotham Toyota 86 GTS 2:42.4074 0:15.1671
42 10 C Racer Industries P.McLeod/B.Giblin Holden HSV Astra VX- 2:42.7076 0:15.4673
43 666 A2 Triple 666 Racing R.Coulthard/T.Symonds Holden HSV VE 2:42.7803 0:15.5400
44 84 C AC Store / CP Dental J.Hay/P.Ansell/C.Holland VW Scirocco 2:42.8080 0:15.5677
45 50 D MWM Racing J.Keene/T.Needham Mini R56 2:42.8661 0:15.6258
46 186 A1 Westvic Earthmoving Robert Braune (VIC) BMW M135i 2:43.2497 0:16.0094
47 17 D Mischs Excel Garage M.McGarry/S.Nowickyi Toyota 86 GTS 2:44.1774 0:16.9371
48 98 A1 CAC Racing C.McMahon/C.Parrish BMW 1M 2:44.1851 0:16.9448
49 121 D Disc Brakes Austalia DBA J.Walsh/B.Crossland Honda Integra Type R 2:45.0513 0:17.8110
50 119 D Arrow Transport Repairs C.Roberts/L.Bloxsom Toyota 86 ZN 2:45.2043 0:17.9640
51 11 D 11 Racing M.Dowsett/B.McDonald/M.Maddren Subaru BRZ 2:46.7975 0:19.5572
52 39 D Bow Wow Dog Treats / MGA Insur H.Clark/S.Aho Subaru BRZ 2:47.2650 0:20.0247
53 86 D Battlers to Bathurst R.Boaden/A.Sarkis Toyota 86 GTS 2:48.5631 0:21.3228
54 31 C Osborne Motorsport Josh Haynes (NSW) Renault Megane 265 2:48.6216 0:21.3813
55 47 C OnTrack Motorsport J.Fitzgerald/G.Mennell/A.Zerefos BMW 130i 2:49.2517 0:22.0114
56 80 C RX8 Cup R.Shaw/T.Shaw/D.Cox Mazda RX-8 2:50.6804 0:23.4401
57 2 E LAN Installations Andrew McMaster (NSW) Mazda 3 SP25 2:53.6751 0:26.4348
58 35 E Road To Bathurst P.Alexander/S.Freestone/M.Ricketts Mazda 3 SP25 2:55.6415 0:28.4012
59 36 D Brown Davis Racing Products J.Holloway/M.Holloway Toyota Celica SX 2:58.2044 0:30.9641
60 13 C Osborne Motorsport Colin Osborne (NSW) Renault Megane 265 2:58.8458 0:31.6055
61 15 B Air and Allied Sales Pacific S.Cox/P.Bray Holden HSV SS 2:58.9889 0:31.7486
62 20 C Gold Coast Embroidery – ozEtee Robin Lacey (QLD) VW Scirocco 2:59.2835 0:32.0432
63 155 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team Daniel Natoli (QLD) Suzuki Swift Sport R 2:59.4267 0:32.1864
64 51 C Air and Allied Sales Pacific Madeline Stewart (0) Holden HSV Astra VRX 3:01.2550 0:34.0147
65 355 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team Karlie Buccini (QLD) Suzuki Swift Sport R 3:13.8164 0:46.5761
66 255 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team David Bailey (NSW) Suzuki Swift Sport R 3:24.2321 0:56.9918
67 16 A2 Levitt Motorsports Tony Levitt (QLD) Mercedes W204 C63 5:07.9948 2:40.7545

