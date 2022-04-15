Carr draws first blood at Bathurst 6 Hour

Bradley Carr
Bradley Carr has set the tone in Practice 1 for the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour courtesy of a stunning a last-gasp effort.
The #23 entry shared by Beric Lynton, Tim Leahey and Will Davison had appeared destined to end the hour-long session fastest as they improved their own benchmark lap after lap.
Lynton moved to the top on a 2:29.2675s before handing over to Leahey for a final run, the latter proceeding to record a 2:28.4217s, then a 2:28.3807s, and finally a 2:28.0323s in consecutive laps.
Davison is yet to turn a lap, but will have the opportunity to do so in Practice 2 this afternoon.
Carr’s last effort duly blew the field away, improving on his own personal best by 1.3s to lob a 2:27.2403s, giving him almost eight tenths to Leahey and more than 1.5s to third-placed Tom Sargent/Cameron Hill.
That effort also bettered the Practice 1-topping time from last year, a 2:27.4380s set by eventual winners Shane Smollen/Rob Rubis/Shane van Gisbergen.
Carr is co-driving with Tim Slade this weekend, who is on double duties as he also covers for COVID-hit Fabian Coulthard in Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.
In all, BMWs accounted for nine of the top 10 positions, including the top seven.
Karl Begg (co-driving with David Russell and Nash Morris) went fourth, ahead of two family line-ups: Wayne, Drew and Aaren Russell in fifth, and Steven, Tristan and Dalton Ellery in sixth.
Will Brown topped the A1 class aboard the Mercedes A45 AMG he’s sharing with Rod Salmon and Mark Griffith, with a time good enough for eighth outright in the 67-car field.
In the #1 BMW, Smollen was 10th fastest, with van Gisbergen’s COVID replacement Nick Percat tipped to get his first laps of the day in Practice 2, which will begin at 16:35 AEST.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Car
|Class
|Sponsor
|Drivers
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Gap
|1
|8
|X
|Car Mods Australia
|Brad Carr (QLD)
|BMW M3
|2:27.2403
|
|2
|23
|X
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|B.Lynton/T.Leahey
|BMW M3
|2:28.0323
|0:00.7920
|3
|147
|X
|Tegra Australia
|T.Sargent/C.Hill
|BMW M2 Competition
|2:28.7745
|0:01.5342
|4
|40
|X
|Btuned Euro Specialist
|Karl Begg (QLD)
|BMW M4
|2:29.8451
|0:02.6048
|5
|58
|X
|Go Karts Go
|Wayne Russell (NZ)
|BMW M3
|2:30.2695
|0:03.0292
|6
|99
|X
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|S.Ellery/T.Ellery/D.Ellery
|BMW M3
|2:30.7841
|0:03.5438
|7
|4
|X
|Property Investment Store
|A.Soole/A.Burgess/A.Pasquale
|BMW M4
|2:31.2519
|0:04.0116
|8
|19
|A1
|One World / Griffith Corp
|M.Griffith/W.Brown
|Mercedes AMG
|2:31.6664
|0:04.4261
|9
|21
|X
|Secure Wealth Advisers
|S.Hodges/J.Ojeda
|BMW M4
|2:31.9253
|0:04.6850
|10
|1
|X
|Prestige Connex
|Shane Smollen (NSW)
|BMW M4
|2:32.2762
|0:05.0359
|11
|25
|A2
|CK Motorsport
|C.Cowham/L.Kearns
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:32.2880
|0:05.0477
|12
|3
|A2
|Rowell Logistics P/L
|N.McLeod/C.McLeod
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:32.4514
|0:05.2111
|13
|71
|A1
|Bargwanna Motorsport
|B.Bargwanna/J.Bargwanna
|Audi TTRS Plus
|2:32.6248
|0:05.3845
|14
|27
|X
|Sherrin Rentals
|G.Sherrin/I.Sherrin
|BMW M4
|2:32.8058
|0:05.5655
|15
|45
|A1
|RAM / GWR
|M.Sheargold/D.O’Keeffe/O.Shannon
|Mercedes AMG
|2:32.9404
|0:05.7001
|16
|222
|A1
|Harding Performance
|Cem Yucel (NSW)
|Volkswagen Golf R
|2:33.1689
|0:05.9286
|17
|77
|A1
|Max Winter Automotive
|J.Winter/B.Everitt
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:33.2790
|0:06.0387
|18
|24
|A1
|Airtag / GWR Australia
|M.Auld/T.Everingham
|Mercedes AMG
|2:33.3299
|0:06.0896
|19
|777
|A1
|Pomelo Designs/Brypar
|Matthew Boylan (NSW)
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:34.7430
|0:07.5027
|20
|7
|A2
|Local Legends
|Tony Quinn (QLD)
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:34.7713
|0:07.5310
|21
|66
|A1
|Nova Employment / Full Gas Rac
|D.Agathos/B.Wilson
|Subaru WRX Sti
|2:34.8288
|0:07.5885
|22
|92
|X
|YELLOW PAGES Race For A Cure
|B.Kavich/M.Kavich
|BMW M2 Competition
|2:35.1919
|0:07.9516
|23
|33
|A1
|Ranger Lifting
|A.McGill/J.Bowe
|Ford Falcon GT-F
|2:35.2892
|0:08.0489
|24
|9
|A1
|Parramatta Vehicle Services
|H.Morrall/T.Mecklem
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:35.5200
|0:08.2797
|25
|29
|A2
|Penrite Racing
|D.Forrest/P.Razum
|Holden HSV Clubsport
|2:35.7627
|0:08.5224
|26
|73
|B
|Creme Insurance/FWG Contractin
|M.Forbes-Wilson/M.Mallard
|Holden SSV 6.0
|2:36.1486
|0:08.9083
|27
|56
|A1
|Kelso Electrical
|B.Schumacher/S.Pires
|Subaru WRX STi
|2:36.2254
|0:08.9851
|28
|49
|A2
|Visions Estates
|Kyle Alford (QLD)
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:36.5787
|0:09.3384
|29
|140
|A1
|Showtell – Massel Racing
|M.Caine/M.Caine
|BMW 1M
|2:36.8213
|0:09.5810
|30
|90
|X
|KELAIR
|Duane West (VIC)
|Holden HSV VF
|2:36.8269
|0:09.5866
|31
|151
|A2
|Casey Accident Repairs
|T.Lindorff/A.Lowndes
|Holden HSV VE
|2:36.9132
|0:09.6729
|32
|14
|A1
|Forklogic – Access & Forklift
|D.Holzl/A.Holzl
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:37.3493
|0:10.1090
|33
|360
|C
|Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture
|J.Camilleri/S.Nicholas
|Mazda 3 MPS
|2:37.5193
|0:10.2790
|34
|26
|A1
|Infinium Advisory
|C.O’Brien/B.Wilkinson
|BMW M135i
|2:37.6660
|0:10.4257
|35
|41
|A2
|Manteufel Constructions
|G.Beggs/J.Manteufel
|Holden HSV R8 Clubsp
|2:38.2796
|0:11.0393
|36
|48
|A2
|ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd
|S.Gore/S.Owen
|Lexus RC F
|2:38.3844
|0:11.1441
|37
|118
|A1
|D A Campbell Transport
|D.Campbell/C.Crick
|Mitsubishi Lancer EV
|2:38.3878
|0:11.1475
|38
|55
|A1
|SSR Selected Smash Repairs
|F.Mammarella/S.Green
|Mitsubishi Lancer Ev
|2:38.4849
|0:11.2446
|39
|171
|A1
|Team Buccini Racing
|P.Buccini/B.Paine/J.Johnson
|BMW M135i
|2:38.9370
|0:11.6967
|40
|44
|A2
|Nolan Finishes
|D.Clift/A.Heffernan
|Holden HSV R8 Clubsp
|2:40.0534
|0:12.8131
|41
|54
|D
|Cars4uS / BPRO
|B.Parrish/M.Wooller/J.Robotham
|Toyota 86 GTS
|2:42.4074
|0:15.1671
|42
|10
|C
|Racer Industries
|P.McLeod/B.Giblin
|Holden HSV Astra VX-
|2:42.7076
|0:15.4673
|43
|666
|A2
|Triple 666 Racing
|R.Coulthard/T.Symonds
|Holden HSV VE
|2:42.7803
|0:15.5400
|44
|84
|C
|AC Store / CP Dental
|J.Hay/P.Ansell/C.Holland
|VW Scirocco
|2:42.8080
|0:15.5677
|45
|50
|D
|MWM Racing
|J.Keene/T.Needham
|Mini R56
|2:42.8661
|0:15.6258
|46
|186
|A1
|Westvic Earthmoving
|Robert Braune (VIC)
|BMW M135i
|2:43.2497
|0:16.0094
|47
|17
|D
|Mischs Excel Garage
|M.McGarry/S.Nowickyi
|Toyota 86 GTS
|2:44.1774
|0:16.9371
|48
|98
|A1
|CAC Racing
|C.McMahon/C.Parrish
|BMW 1M
|2:44.1851
|0:16.9448
|49
|121
|D
|Disc Brakes Austalia DBA
|J.Walsh/B.Crossland
|Honda Integra Type R
|2:45.0513
|0:17.8110
|50
|119
|D
|Arrow Transport Repairs
|C.Roberts/L.Bloxsom
|Toyota 86 ZN
|2:45.2043
|0:17.9640
|51
|11
|D
|11 Racing
|M.Dowsett/B.McDonald/M.Maddren
|Subaru BRZ
|2:46.7975
|0:19.5572
|52
|39
|D
|Bow Wow Dog Treats / MGA Insur
|H.Clark/S.Aho
|Subaru BRZ
|2:47.2650
|0:20.0247
|53
|86
|D
|Battlers to Bathurst
|R.Boaden/A.Sarkis
|Toyota 86 GTS
|2:48.5631
|0:21.3228
|54
|31
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|Josh Haynes (NSW)
|Renault Megane 265
|2:48.6216
|0:21.3813
|55
|47
|C
|OnTrack Motorsport
|J.Fitzgerald/G.Mennell/A.Zerefos
|BMW 130i
|2:49.2517
|0:22.0114
|56
|80
|C
|RX8 Cup
|R.Shaw/T.Shaw/D.Cox
|Mazda RX-8
|2:50.6804
|0:23.4401
|57
|2
|E
|LAN Installations
|Andrew McMaster (NSW)
|Mazda 3 SP25
|2:53.6751
|0:26.4348
|58
|35
|E
|Road To Bathurst
|P.Alexander/S.Freestone/M.Ricketts
|Mazda 3 SP25
|2:55.6415
|0:28.4012
|59
|36
|D
|Brown Davis Racing Products
|J.Holloway/M.Holloway
|Toyota Celica SX
|2:58.2044
|0:30.9641
|60
|13
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|Colin Osborne (NSW)
|Renault Megane 265
|2:58.8458
|0:31.6055
|61
|15
|B
|Air and Allied Sales Pacific
|S.Cox/P.Bray
|Holden HSV SS
|2:58.9889
|0:31.7486
|62
|20
|C
|Gold Coast Embroidery – ozEtee
|Robin Lacey (QLD)
|VW Scirocco
|2:59.2835
|0:32.0432
|63
|155
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|Daniel Natoli (QLD)
|Suzuki Swift Sport R
|2:59.4267
|0:32.1864
|64
|51
|C
|Air and Allied Sales Pacific
|Madeline Stewart (0)
|Holden HSV Astra VRX
|3:01.2550
|0:34.0147
|65
|355
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|Karlie Buccini (QLD)
|Suzuki Swift Sport R
|3:13.8164
|0:46.5761
|66
|255
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|David Bailey (NSW)
|Suzuki Swift Sport R
|3:24.2321
|0:56.9918
|67
|16
|A2
|Levitt Motorsports
|Tony Levitt (QLD)
|Mercedes W204 C63
|5:07.9948
|2:40.7545
