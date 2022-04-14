TCR entry list confirmed for Round 3 at Bathurst
TCR twice competed at Mount Panorama last year
A 21-strong field will tackle Mount Panorama for Round 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series this weekend.
As announced this morning, the highest profile change will see Tim Slade substitute for a COVID-struck Fabian Coulthard in Wall Racing’s Stan Sport Honda.
Meanwhile, 2021 title contender Luke King returns after missing the opening two rounds of the season.
Having last year driven a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi, King will be behind the wheel of the #2 DashSport Hyundai i30 N TCR.
Tony D’Alberto leads the series, two points ahead of Jordan Cox, while privateer Zac Soutar holds third.
Practice begins tomorrow before Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage commences on Saturday.
Entry list: Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, Round 3
|Number
|Sponsor
|Driver
|Model
|2
|DashSport
|Luke King
|Hyundai i30 N TCR
|8
|Schaeffler GRM
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|9
|AWC MPC Racing
|Jay Hanson
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|10
|Ashley Seward Motorsport
|Michael Caruso
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
|11
|HMO Customer Racing
|Nathan Morcom
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|14
|Purple Sector
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
|15
|Michael Clemente Motorsport
|Michael Clemente
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|18
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Aaron Cameron
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|22
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Iain McDougall
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
|24
|Stan Sport Wall Racing
|Tim Slade
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|30
|HMO Customer Racing
|Josh Buchan
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|33
|Swyftx GRM
|Jordan Cox
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|34
|LMCT+ Racing GRM
|James Moffat
|Renault Megane R.S. TCR
|41
|Valvoline Racing GRM
|Kody Garland
|Renault Megane R.S. TCR
|50
|Honda Wall Racing
|Tony D’Alberto
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|71
|Burson Auto Parts Racing
|Ben Bargwanna
|Peugeot 308 TCR
|89
|Braydan Willmington Motorsports
|Braydan Willmington
|Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
|110
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar
|Honda Civic Type R TCR
|130
|HMO Customer Racing
|Bailey Sweeny
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|333
|Royal Purple Racing
|Brad Shiels
|Hyundai i30N TCR
|999
|MPC Team LIQUI MOLY
|Will Brown
|Audi RS3 LMS TCR
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]