TCR entry list confirmed for Round 3 at Bathurst

A 21-strong field will tackle Mount Panorama for Round 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series this weekend.

As announced this morning, the highest profile change will see Tim Slade substitute for a COVID-struck Fabian Coulthard in Wall Racing’s Stan Sport Honda.

Meanwhile, 2021 title contender Luke King returns after missing the opening two rounds of the season.

Having last year driven a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi, King will be behind the wheel of the #2 DashSport Hyundai i30 N TCR.

Tony D’Alberto leads the series, two points ahead of Jordan Cox, while privateer Zac Soutar holds third.

Practice begins tomorrow before Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage commences on Saturday.

Entry list: Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, Round 3