TCR entry list confirmed for Round 3 at Bathurst

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 14th April, 2022 - 1:38pm

TCR twice competed at Mount Panorama last year

A 21-strong field will tackle Mount Panorama for Round 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series this weekend.

As announced this morning, the highest profile change will see Tim Slade substitute for a COVID-struck Fabian Coulthard in Wall Racing’s Stan Sport Honda.

Meanwhile, 2021 title contender Luke King returns after missing the opening two rounds of the season.

Having last year driven a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi, King will be behind the wheel of the #2 DashSport Hyundai i30 N TCR.

Tony D’Alberto leads the series, two points ahead of Jordan Cox, while privateer Zac Soutar holds third.

Practice begins tomorrow before Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage commences on Saturday.

Entry list: Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, Round 3

Number Sponsor Driver Model
2 DashSport Luke King Hyundai i30 N TCR
8 Schaeffler GRM Dylan O’Keeffe Peugeot 308 TCR
9 AWC MPC Racing Jay Hanson Audi RS3 LMS TCR
10 Ashley Seward Motorsport Michael Caruso Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
11 HMO Customer Racing Nathan Morcom Hyundai i30N TCR
14 Purple Sector Lachlan Mineeff Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
15 Michael Clemente Motorsport Michael Clemente Honda Civic Type R TCR
18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR
22 Melbourne Performance Centre Iain McDougall Audi RS3 LMS TCR
24 Stan Sport Wall Racing Tim Slade Honda Civic Type R TCR
30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai i30N TCR
33 Swyftx GRM Jordan Cox Peugeot 308 TCR
34 LMCT+ Racing GRM James Moffat Renault Megane R.S. TCR
41 Valvoline Racing GRM Kody Garland Renault Megane R.S. TCR
50 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic Type R TCR
71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR
89 Braydan Willmington Motorsports Braydan Willmington Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR
110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Honda Civic Type R TCR
130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny Hyundai i30N TCR
333 Royal Purple Racing Brad Shiels Hyundai i30N TCR
999 MPC Team LIQUI MOLY Will Brown Audi RS3 LMS TCR

