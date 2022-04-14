> News > National

Son of ex-Super2 racer making Trans Am debut

By Connor O'Brien

Thursday 14th April, 2022 - 2:59pm

Trans Am cars will return to Bathurst this long weekend

It won’t be Shane van Gisbergen, but the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series will still have a debutant in its ranks this weekend at Mount Panorama.

Repco Supercars Championship leader van Gisbergen was due to juggle a maiden Trans Am expedition with a drive in the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour main event, until a COVID-19 positive test rendered him unavailable.

Brett Holdsworth had been among the competitors to hail van Gisbergen’s addition to the grid as “amazing”, but the opportunity to go door-to-door with the Kiwi will now have to wait until at least May 27-29 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Nevertheless, there will be a fresh face on the 25-car grid in the form of James Simpson.

The youngster is a fourth-generation racer, his father Michael having raced to a number of podium finishes in what is now known as the Dunlop Super2 Series.

Simpson Snr also made a pair of starts in the Bathurst 1000, co-driving with Craig Harris in 2001 and Kevin Mundy in 2002.

Meanwhile, Elliot Barbour will return after missing the recent Phillip Island round.

Nathan Herne enters the Bathurst event holding a seven-point lead over nearest rival Tim Brook.

The Turtle Wax Trans Am Series will roll out for opening practice at 08:15 tomorrow.

Entry list: Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, Round 3

Number Class Sponsor Driver Model
1 Outright Team Valvoline GRM Nathan Herne Ford Mustang
2 Outright Micale Cabinets/Nuveau Group Kyle Gurton Ford Mustang
3 Outright All American Driveline Ben Grice Ford Mustang
4 Masters Cup Crutcher Developments Mark Crutcher Ford Mustang
6 Hoosier Cup McAlister Motors Hugh McAlister Ford Mustang
8 Hoosier Cup Wealth Rite Racing Chris Pappas Ford Mustang
12 Hoosier Cup Shaun Richardson Motorsport Shaun Richardson Dodge Challenger
23 Masters Cup Holinger Racing John Holinger Chevrolet Camaro
27 Outright Pioneer DJ Elliot Barbour Chevrolet Camaro
31 Hoosier Cup Bruce Lynton Service Dalton Ellery Ford Mustang
33 Hoosier Cup Team Boley Racing Brock Boley Chevrolet Camaro
36 Outright PBS Specialty Coatings Cody Burcher Ford Mustang
37 Outright Dream Racing Australia Jackson Rice Dodge Challenger
38 Outright Paynter Dixon Wall Racing Tim Brook Ford Mustang
45 Outright Up2/11 Motorsport GRM Lochie Dalton Ford Mustang
48 Outright Nic Carroll Motorsport Nic Carroll Dodge Challenger
67 Outright Supercheap Auto Nash Morris Ford Mustang
69 Outright Dial Before You Dig Jon McCorkindale Ford Mustang
73 Outright Owen Kelly Motorsport Owen Kelly Ford Mustang
88 Hoosier Cup Ownit Homes/Superior Jetties John Harris Ford Mustang
99 Outright TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Park Brett Holdsworth Chevrolet Camaro
116 Outright Sydney Property Care Edan Thornburrow Ford Mustang
117 Hoosier Cup NAPA Auto Parts Jett Johnson Ford Mustang
777 Masters Cup Dream Racing Australia Craig Scutella Chevrolet Camaro
782 Hoosier Cup Seven82Motors James Simpson Dodge Challenger

