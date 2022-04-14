Son of ex-Super2 racer making Trans Am debut
Trans Am cars will return to Bathurst this long weekend
It won’t be Shane van Gisbergen, but the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series will still have a debutant in its ranks this weekend at Mount Panorama.
Repco Supercars Championship leader van Gisbergen was due to juggle a maiden Trans Am expedition with a drive in the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour main event, until a COVID-19 positive test rendered him unavailable.
Brett Holdsworth had been among the competitors to hail van Gisbergen’s addition to the grid as “amazing”, but the opportunity to go door-to-door with the Kiwi will now have to wait until at least May 27-29 at Sydney Motorsport Park.
Nevertheless, there will be a fresh face on the 25-car grid in the form of James Simpson.
The youngster is a fourth-generation racer, his father Michael having raced to a number of podium finishes in what is now known as the Dunlop Super2 Series.
Simpson Snr also made a pair of starts in the Bathurst 1000, co-driving with Craig Harris in 2001 and Kevin Mundy in 2002.
Meanwhile, Elliot Barbour will return after missing the recent Phillip Island round.
Nathan Herne enters the Bathurst event holding a seven-point lead over nearest rival Tim Brook.
The Turtle Wax Trans Am Series will roll out for opening practice at 08:15 tomorrow.
Entry list: Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, Round 3
|Number
|Class
|Sponsor
|Driver
|Model
|1
|Outright
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Nathan Herne
|Ford Mustang
|2
|Outright
|Micale Cabinets/Nuveau Group
|Kyle Gurton
|Ford Mustang
|3
|Outright
|All American Driveline
|Ben Grice
|Ford Mustang
|4
|Masters Cup
|Crutcher Developments
|Mark Crutcher
|Ford Mustang
|6
|Hoosier Cup
|McAlister Motors
|Hugh McAlister
|Ford Mustang
|8
|Hoosier Cup
|Wealth Rite Racing
|Chris Pappas
|Ford Mustang
|12
|Hoosier Cup
|Shaun Richardson Motorsport
|Shaun Richardson
|Dodge Challenger
|23
|Masters Cup
|Holinger Racing
|John Holinger
|Chevrolet Camaro
|27
|Outright
|Pioneer DJ
|Elliot Barbour
|Chevrolet Camaro
|31
|Hoosier Cup
|Bruce Lynton Service
|Dalton Ellery
|Ford Mustang
|33
|Hoosier Cup
|Team Boley Racing
|Brock Boley
|Chevrolet Camaro
|36
|Outright
|PBS Specialty Coatings
|Cody Burcher
|Ford Mustang
|37
|Outright
|Dream Racing Australia
|Jackson Rice
|Dodge Challenger
|38
|Outright
|Paynter Dixon Wall Racing
|Tim Brook
|Ford Mustang
|45
|Outright
|Up2/11 Motorsport GRM
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang
|48
|Outright
|Nic Carroll Motorsport
|Nic Carroll
|Dodge Challenger
|67
|Outright
|Supercheap Auto
|Nash Morris
|Ford Mustang
|69
|Outright
|Dial Before You Dig
|Jon McCorkindale
|Ford Mustang
|73
|Outright
|Owen Kelly Motorsport
|Owen Kelly
|Ford Mustang
|88
|Hoosier Cup
|Ownit Homes/Superior Jetties
|John Harris
|Ford Mustang
|99
|Outright
|TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Park
|Brett Holdsworth
|Chevrolet Camaro
|116
|Outright
|Sydney Property Care
|Edan Thornburrow
|Ford Mustang
|117
|Hoosier Cup
|NAPA Auto Parts
|Jett Johnson
|Ford Mustang
|777
|Masters Cup
|Dream Racing Australia
|Craig Scutella
|Chevrolet Camaro
|782
|Hoosier Cup
|Seven82Motors
|James Simpson
|Dodge Challenger
