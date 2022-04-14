> News > IndyCar

Search for 33rd Indy 500 entry continues as IndyCar confirms test line-up

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Thursday 14th April, 2022 - 9:42am

The 2021 Indianapolis 500

IndyCar has confirmed the field for next week’s Indianapolis 500 Open Test as the search for the 33rd entry continues.

A total of 32 drivers are set to drive at the Brickyard on April 20-21 (local time), one entry shy of the traditional size of the grid for the Indianapolis 500.

For now, all of the series regulars and those who have committed to the big one so far are due to get mileage next week.

Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti Autosport each expand to five cars, with Tony Kanaan joining the former and Marco Andretti back behind the wheel at the latter.

Kanaan contested the ovals for CGR last year, sharing the #48 entry with Jimmie Johnson over the course of the season, but the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has committed to every race in 2022.

Johnson scored an IndyCar career-best sixth on his oval debut in the category, last month at Texas, and reaffirmed that he will take part in the Indianapolis test despite surgery on a broken hand this week after his practice crash at Long Beach.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will join the field to run Santino Ferrucci and Sage Karam in the 500, while McLaren SP expands to three cars for both Indianapolis races in May, with Juan Pablo Montoya back, alongside Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Ed Carpenter Racing and AJ Foyt Racing are back to their full complement of three cars each, given Carpenter himself and JR Hildebrand are tackling all ovals this year.

As for where the 33rd entry may come from, United States publication Racer reports that Juncos Hollinger Racing is willing to add a second car if need be.

JHR currently runs a single car, for Callum Ilott, who is said by the Ferrari Driver Academy to be on a ‘gap year’.

Action at Indianapolis will kick off on Wednesday with two hours of veteran running from 11:00, then two hours of Rookie Orientation and refresher tests from 13:00.

The track will be opened up to everyone from 15:00-18:00, and again for six hours of running on the Thursday from 10:00.

Schedule: Open Test, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Start End Start End Session
Local time AEST  
Wednesday, April 20
11:00 13:00 01:00* 03:00* Veteran drivers
13:00 15:00 03:00* 05:00* Rookie Orientation Programme and refresher tests
15:00 18:00 05:00* 08:00* All drivers
Thursday, April 21
10:00 16:00 00:00* 06:00* All drivers

* Next day after local time

Entry list: Open Test, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Team Driver
AJ Foyt Racing Dalton Kellett
AJ Foyt Racing Kyle Kirkwood
AJ Foyt Racing JR Hildebrand
Andretti Autosport Marco Andretti
Andretti Autosport Alexander Rossi
Andretti Autosport Devlin DeFransceco
Andretti Autosport Romain Grosjean
Andretti Autosport Colton Herta
Arrow McLaren SP Juan Pablo Montoya
Arrow McLaren SP Pato O’Ward
Arrow McLaren SP Felix Rosenqvist
Chip Ganassi Racing Scott Dixon
Chip Ganassi Racing Marcus Ericsson
Chip Ganassi Racing Jimmie Johnson
Chip Ganassi Racing Tony Kanaan
Chip Ganassi Racing Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing David Malukas
Dale Coyne Racing Takuma Sato
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Santino Ferrucci
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Sage Karam
Ed Carpenter Racing Ed Carpenter
Ed Carpenter Racing Conor Daly
Ed Carpenter Racing Rinus VeeKay
Juncos Hollinger Racing Callum Ilott
Meyer Shank Racing Helio Castroneves
Meyer Shank Racing Simon Pagenaud
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Graham Rahal
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Jack Harvey
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Christian Lundgaard
Team Penske Josef Newgarden
Team Penske Scott McLaughlin
Team Penske Will Power

