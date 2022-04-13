Super2 race winner joins Bathurst 6 Hour field

Tyler Everingham will contest this weekend’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour in Class A1 with GWR Australia.

A Dunlop Super2 Series race winner at Bathurst, he will share a Mercedes-AMG A 45 with team owner Garth Walden and Michael Auld at the Easter event.

Everingham has experience in several categories/competitions at Mount Panorama, including a Bathurst 1000 start in 2020, a 12 Hour start in a MARC Car in 2018, and two in the 6 Hour in a Renault Megane.

This will, however, be his first realistic chance at an outright podium in the production car enduro.

“Last time I raced at the Bathurst 6 Hour, it was in one of the slower classes, so I was constantly looking in my mirrors,” said Everingham.

“I’m really looking forward to racing in Class A1 this weekend and competing for an outright podium; I’ll be able to attack the race a lot harder than when I was in Class C.

“Michael and Garth are both very experienced and fast in the Mercedes, so the three of us should be a strong combination.”

Walden, who has achieved class wins during the Bathurst 12 Hour’s production car era with Auld, will not only be a driver this weekend.

He will also be overseeing operations for the Ben Kavich/Michael Kavich BMW M2 Competition and the Michael Sheargold/Dylan O’Keeffe/Ollie Shannon Mercedes-AMG A 45.

“The 6 Hour is always a big weekend for our team, but fortunately we have all the personnel in place to ensure I can focus on the driving aspect,” said Walden.

“Michael and I have been friends for a long time and always enjoy driving together, and Tyler will be a valuable addition to our team – he’s very fast, he has done a lot of laps around the Mountain and having the extra driver gives us a bit more strategic flexibility when it comes to managing pit stop and minimum/maximum driving times.”

In other Bathurst 6 Hour news, the 2021 race-winning trio has been broken up with Shane van Gisbergen withdrawn from the #1 BMW M4 due to a positive COVID-19 test.

He has been replaced Nick Percat, who will be looking to help Shane Smollen and Rob Rubis to back-to-back victories.

Practice starts this Friday, while Stan Sport will carry live and ad-free coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

CLICK HERE for event schedule