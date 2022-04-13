New look, Ryco backing for Clemente TCR Honda at Bathurst

Automotive filter manufacturer Ryco will have naming rights partner status for the Michael Clemente Motorsport Honda in this weekend’s Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series round at Bathurst.

Clemente is a regular in the hot hatch category, with Ryco’s red and white hues representing a new look for his Civic Type R.

“Having the support of Ryco is a tremendous asset to our team, and we are extremely happy to be partnering with them for the Bathurst 6 Hour weekend and at one of the best circuits in the world,” he said.

“Ryco is very keen to use our team to help improve and develop their products, which in turn helps us extract better performance from our car, so it’s great to have a partner that’s involved and able to give us an edge on the track.

“We’re looking forward to sharing success together in what promises to be an exciting event.”

Ryco is Australia’s top-selling brand of automotive oil, air, and fuel filters, and was named in the Australian Financial Review’s most innovative companies for the Manufacturing and Consumer Goods list in 2019 and 2020, then placing second for 2021.

The Melbourne-based firm also backs Tickford Racing in the Repco Supercars Championship.

“MCM is a significant competitor in the TCR Australia Series and we are excited to join with them and be a part of that,” said Ryco general manager of marketing, Jeff Turner.

“The Australian and New Zealand automotive aftermarkets are the most diverse in the world. In Australia there are more than 70 vehicle makes and more than 400 vehicle models on offer.

“As a result of this vehicle diversity, Ryco has developed a broad range of oil, air, fuel, cabin, transmission, DPF, Crankcase and hydraulic filters to service this diverse car parc.

“We know that many of these vehicles are driven by TCR supporters, or are used by them, in the workplace and it’s fantastic to have this partnership to further develop our relationship with the motorsport community.”

Round 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series supports the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

Practice at Mount Panorama gets underway this Friday, with live and ad-free coverage on Stan Sport on Saturday and Sunday.

CLICK HERE for event schedule