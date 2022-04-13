NASCAR fines Gibbs following fiery Martinsville

THE BOYS ARE THROWING DOWN pic.twitter.com/Ht9d574K80 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 9, 2022

Teenager Ty Gibbs has been slapped with a five-figure fine in the aftermath of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race that boiled over after the chequered flag had been shown.

Gibbs was left frustrated following final-lap contact with Sam Mayer at Martinsville Speedway.

Soon enough, the duo were going toe-to-toe on pit road, with Gibbs landing a number of punches.

That in itself has not drawn the ire of NASCAR, but rather the fact the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing driver made contact with the #1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet on the cooldown lap.

“The bumping from Gibbs’ No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota occurred while crews, officials and other personnel were waiting for the cars to stop on Martinsville’s tight pit lane post-race,” read communications via the official NASCAR website.

“The violation fell under the heading of Section 4.3.A&E (NASCAR Member Conduct) and Section 8.8.8 (Crew member/Servicing) in the NASCAR Rule Book.”

Gibbs was subsequently fined USD 15,000 (circa AUD 20,000), while the crew chief on his car, Chris Gayle, was pinged $5,000 after a single unsecured lug nut was discovered.

NASCAR action continues this weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt course.