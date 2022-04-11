> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Perez takes Supercar for a spin

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 11th April, 2022 - 6:30pm

Watch Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez get behind the wheel of a Red Bull Ampol Racing Holden ZB Commodore at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]