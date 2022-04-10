> News > Formula 1

Starting grid: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 10th April, 2022 - 11:36am
Pos Num Driver Team
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
7 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
9 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
17 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
20 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing

Penalties:

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix begins at 15:00 AEST.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]