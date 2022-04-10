> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 10th April, 2022 - 5:59pm
Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 58
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +20.524s
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +25.593s
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +28.543s
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +53.303s
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +53.737s
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +61.683s
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +68.439s
9 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +76.221s
10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +79.382s
11 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +81.695s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +88.598s
13 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +1 lap
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +1 lap
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
17 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +1 lap
18 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing DNF
19 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team DNF
20 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]