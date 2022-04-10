Mawson storms to dominant S5000 win

Joey Mawson has claimed the Alan Jones Trophy after scoring a dominant second S5000 win at the Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix.

The Alabar/Form700 Team BRM pilot cruised home to a 5.4s win over Team Valvoline GRM driver Nathan Herne while Tim Macrow of UCS Group Racing TMR was third.

Initially, it was Mawson who led into Turn 1. Herne sought to go around the outside, which gave him the inside for Turn 2, though he couldn’t make the move work.

Mawson led Herne at the end of Lap 1 with Macrow, Aaron Cameron, James Golding, Blake Purdie, Cooper Webster, Zane Goddard, Ben Bargwanna, and Kaleb Ngatoa in tow.

Super2 Series regular Matt Chahda failed to make it beyond Lap 2, pulling off to the side of the road.

Sebastien Amadio fell from 12th to 15th when he got loose at Turn 10, running wide and onto the grass in the process.

The South Australian’s troubles continued on Lap 6 when he spun out of Turn 5, contact with the inside wall bending his steering. He duly pulled off to the side of the road at Turn 10.

A sketchy moment between Shae Davies and Adam Garwood resulted in the latter climbing the kerb at Turn 9 and briefly getting airborne as a result.

Davies found himself in trouble on the penultimate lap, exploring the run-off at Turn 11.

By the race’s end, Mawson had blown his lead out to over five seconds, cruising across the line to take the chequered flag.

Herne came home second with Macrow the last of the podium finishers.

Cameron was fourth, Golding fifth, with the top 10 completed by Purdie, Webster, Goddard, Bargwanna, and Ngatoa.

The S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship resumes at Sydney Motorsport Park on May 27-29 as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships card.