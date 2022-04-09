> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 9th April, 2022 - 6:03pm
Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:18.881 1:18.606 1:17.868
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:18.580 1:18.611 1:18.154
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:18.834 1:18.340 1:18.240
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:19.280 1:19.066 1:18.703
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:19.401 1:19.106 1:18.825
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:19.405 1:19.076 1:18.933
7 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:19.665 1:19.130 1:19.032
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:19.605 1:19.136 1:19.061
9 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:18.983 1:18.469 1:19.408
10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:19.192 1:18.815 DNF
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:19.580 1:19.226
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:19.251 1:19.410
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:19.742 1:19.424
14 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:19.910 1:20.155
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:20.104 1:20.465
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:20.135
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:20.254
18 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:21.149
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:21.372
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team DNF

