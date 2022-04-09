Results: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Leclerc beats Verstappen to Australian GP pole
De Pasquale: DJR doing everything to bridge gap to SVG
How it happened: Saturday at the Australian Grand Prix
Van Gisbergen extends points lead with Race 8 win
Wrist concern for Johnson after Long Beach practice crash
How it happened: Supercars Melbourne 400, Saturday
Results: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Norris fastest in final F1 practice as Aston Martins crash
Grove Racing breaks 1323-day drought
De Pasquale cops 15-second penalty for Percat clash
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]