Results: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 9th April, 2022 - 2:08pm
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 12 1:19.117
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 15 1:19.249 +0.132s
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 17 1:19.265 +0.148s
4 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 15 1:19.275 +0.158s
5 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 17 1:19.419 +0.302s
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 14 1:19.693 +0.576s
7 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 16 1:19.809 +0.692s
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 13 1:19.896 +0.779s
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 17 1:20.008 +0.891s
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 12 1:20.071 +0.954s
11 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 16 1:20.096 +0.979s
12 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 14 1:20.133 +1.016s
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 14 1:20.205 +1.088s
14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 17 1:20.692 +1.575s
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 16 1:20.836 +1.719s
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 16 1:20.958 +1.841s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 14 1:21.025 +1.908s
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 14 1:21.050 +1.933s
19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 11 1:21.636 +2.519s
20 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 5

