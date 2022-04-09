Quartararo’s manager confirms talks with other MotoGP manufacturers

Fabio Quartararo’s manager has confirmed that the 2021 MotoGP champion is indeed in talks with other manufacturers as his frustrations at Yamaha continue.

The Frenchman is currently fifth in the standings but, with the maximum nine different podium finishers from the first three races of 2022, is only 10 points off top spot.

Nevertheless, he has made no secret of his displeasure with this year’s YZR-M1 package, particularly Yamaha’s ongoing horsepower deficit but also difficulty in achieving rear grip.

Quartararo has reportedly been in the sights of Honda for months now, and said after last weekend’s Argentina Grand Prix that their interest is “something to think about”.

His manager, Eric Mahe, also did nothing to dispel talk of a move when queried about the matter during Free Practice 2 at this weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas.

“No update; we are checking all the parameters, let’s say,” said Mahe on the television world feed.

“We just need to know where Fabio can achieve the best results possible is where we are at, at this stage.

“And then we are a bit lucky because a few years ago a decision like this would have been taken 18 months in advance so at this stage there is no rush so it’s a good situation.

“[There is] no rush, and then I can imagine there is no rush for Yamaha so we are investigating everything and then we’ll see what happens.

“[It’s] not a question of offers, we are in talks. We are trying to best understand what the best for Fabio could be.”

Mahe said his client is “for sure” open to what other marques have to offer, although he would not specify any which they have been engaged in dialogue with.

“We have great respect for Yamaha but due to certain reasons I cannot say, we have to think about it,” he explained.

Quartararo was third-fastest in Friday practice at the Circuit of The Americas, just under three tenths off the pace set by Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco.

Free Practice 3 starts on Sunday at 00:55 AEST, followed by Free Practice 4 at 04:30, Qualifying 1 at 05:10, and Qualifying 2 at 05:35.