Heimgartner hits out at ‘unbelievable’ driving standards

R&J Batteries Racing driver Andre Heimgartner has hit out at “unbelievable” driving standards after two incidents in two days at the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400.

In Race 7 of the Repco Supercars Championship this morning, Heimgartner was the victim of contact from Will Brown, forcing him to retire from the race.

The Boost Mobile powered by Erebus driver clipped the left rear of the Kiwi at the second-to-last turn, sending Heimgartner into a spin and hard into the concrete wall.

It follows him yesterday being caught up in a Race 6 clash with Jack Le Brocq and Jake Kostecki.

On Lap 3, Kostecki in the #56 Tradie Racing entry got into the back of Heimgartner on the approach to Turn 3.

Unable to arrest his car, Heimgartner clattered into the side of the #34 Truck Assist Racing entry of Le Brocq, carting them both off the track and into the gravel.

That was enough to damage the steering on Le Brocq’s Holden ZB Commodore, ultimately forcing him to pit for repairs and only just completing enough laps to be classified. Kostecki was pinged for his role in the incident, copping a 15-second post-race penalty.

After claiming 14th in Race 6 and failing to finish Race 7, Heimgartner let his feelings be known.

“It’s just another stupid thing, just so unbelievable the driving standards at the moment,” Heimgartner said.

“It’s just so terrible. Yesterday got smashed in the back and that push made me go into Le Brocq and that ruined both of our races. That one [with Brown] just got fed in the fence.

“Yeah, pretty pissed off, these young guys are driving way too hard smashing into each other.

“A bit of contact here and there is alright but just plain putting someone in the fence is just ridiculous.”

Heimgartner’s car was left wounded after the wall hit.

Should Brad Jones Racing get his car repaired in time for Race 8 at 14:20 AEST today, he’ll start the penultimate outing of the weekend from 21st.