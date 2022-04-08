What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

Big-time motorsport action continues this weekend on Stan Sport, and this is how you can catch all the action.

The headline act is IndyCar at one of its marquee events, namely the Grand Prix of Long Beach, with Stan Sport also streaming Formula E, the Australian ProMX Championship, and MXGP.

IndyCar Series at Long Beach

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Grand Prix of Long Beach begins on Sunday morning with Practice 2, followed by Qualifying, and Monday morning’s (AEST) 85-lap race.

IndyCar session times

Saturday, April 9 08:15 AEST Practice 1 Sunday, April 10 01:45 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport 05:00 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport Monday, April 11 02:00 Warm Up 05:30 AEDT Race Live on Stan Sport from 05:00 AEDT

Formula E at Rome

Formula E takes in a double-header in Rome, with all sessions live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Formula E session times

Saturday, April 9 15:15 AEST Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 15:10 AEST 17:00 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 16:55 AEST 18:40 AEST Qualifying 1 Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST 23:00 AEST Race 1 Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST Sunday, April 10 16:30 AEST Practice 3 Live on Stan Sport from 16:25 AEST 18:40 AEST Qualifying 2 Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST 23:00 AEST Race 2 Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST

Australian ProMX Championship at Mackay

Round 2 of the Australian ProMX Championship takes the field to Queensland.

Sunday, April 10 12:30 AEST Stan Sport stream

MXGP at Trentino

MXGP action continues in Italy, with both races streamed live on Stan Sport.