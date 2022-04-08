What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport
The 2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach
Big-time motorsport action continues this weekend on Stan Sport, and this is how you can catch all the action.
The headline act is IndyCar at one of its marquee events, namely the Grand Prix of Long Beach, with Stan Sport also streaming Formula E, the Australian ProMX Championship, and MXGP.
IndyCar Series at Long Beach
Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Grand Prix of Long Beach begins on Sunday morning with Practice 2, followed by Qualifying, and Monday morning’s (AEST) 85-lap race.
IndyCar session times
|Saturday, April 9
|
|
|08:15 AEST
|Practice 1
|
|Sunday, April 10
|
|
|01:45 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport
|05:00 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport
|Monday, April 11
|
|
|02:00
|Warm Up
|
|05:30 AEDT
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 05:00 AEDT
Formula E at Rome
Formula E takes in a double-header in Rome, with all sessions live and ad-free on Stan Sport.
Formula E session times
|Saturday, April 9
|
|
|15:15 AEST
|Practice 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 15:10 AEST
|17:00 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 16:55 AEST
|18:40 AEST
|Qualifying 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST
|23:00 AEST
|Race 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST
|Sunday, April 10
|
|
|16:30 AEST
|Practice 3
|Live on Stan Sport from 16:25 AEST
|18:40 AEST
|Qualifying 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST
|23:00 AEST
|Race 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST
Australian ProMX Championship at Mackay
Round 2 of the Australian ProMX Championship takes the field to Queensland.
|Sunday, April 10
|
|12:30 AEST
|Stan Sport stream
MXGP at Trentino
MXGP action continues in Italy, with both races streamed live on Stan Sport.
|Sunday, April 10
|
|
|21:00 AEST
|Race 1
|Live on Stan Sport
|23:59 AEST
|Race 2
|Live on Stan Sport
