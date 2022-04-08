> News > IndyCar

What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

Friday 8th April, 2022 - 3:00pm

The 2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach

Big-time motorsport action continues this weekend on Stan Sport, and this is how you can catch all the action.

The headline act is IndyCar at one of its marquee events, namely the Grand Prix of Long Beach, with Stan Sport also streaming Formula E, the Australian ProMX Championship, and MXGP.

IndyCar Series at Long Beach

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the Grand Prix of Long Beach begins on Sunday morning with Practice 2, followed by Qualifying, and Monday morning’s (AEST) 85-lap race.

IndyCar session times

Saturday, April 9    
08:15 AEST Practice 1  
Sunday, April 10    
01:45 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport
05:00 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport
Monday, April 11    
02:00 Warm Up  
05:30 AEDT Race Live on Stan Sport from 05:00 AEDT

Formula E at Rome

Formula E takes in a double-header in Rome, with all sessions live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Formula E session times

Saturday, April 9    
15:15 AEST Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 15:10 AEST
17:00 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 16:55 AEST
18:40 AEST Qualifying 1 Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST
23:00 AEST Race 1 Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST
Sunday, April 10    
16:30 AEST Practice 3 Live on Stan Sport from 16:25 AEST
18:40 AEST Qualifying 2 Live on Stan Sport from 18:30 AEST
23:00 AEST Race 2 Live on Stan Sport from 22:30 AEST

Australian ProMX Championship at Mackay

Round 2 of the Australian ProMX Championship takes the field to Queensland.

Sunday, April 10  
12:30 AEST Stan Sport stream

MXGP at Trentino

MXGP action continues in Italy, with both races streamed live on Stan Sport.

Sunday, April 10    
21:00 AEST Race 1 Live on Stan Sport
23:59 AEST Race 2 Live on Stan Sport

