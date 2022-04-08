Reynolds ‘beside myself’ after unexpected qualifying success

David Reynolds has confessed he wasn’t expecting the revamped Albert Park layout to be so fruitful for himself and his Grove Racing squad.

Reynolds was the star of Thursday qualifying for Supercars, grabbing pole position for Race 6 this afternoon, and booking another front-row start for Race 7 tomorrow.

“Very excited with how things are going. Just couldn’t believe it,” he said.

“At the start of the day, I was just flicking around going ‘what am I doing out here’, couldn’t put a lap together, just looked like a real wanker.

“We changed the car a bit and then improved my driving and was just actually surprised with that lap.

“I didn’t think I would end up on pole. At the start of that session, if you said we ended up top six, that’s a bloody good job.

“To roll out in first, it was actually incredible.”

There could be more joy to come yet, with another two qualifying sessions scheduled for this morning and the #26 Penrite Mustang looking impressively quick.

The Albert Park pace comes after finishes of third and fourth on the Sunday of the Tasmania SuperSprint, with real signs that Grove Racing has made genuine progress.

“Obviously there has been a lot of engineering changes in our team. We have got some more brainpower, that’s all it is at the end of the day,” Reynolds noted.

“I think last year we had two engineers, now we have got four, so we have actually doubled our brainpower.”

Perhaps making the results all the more sweet was the fact Reynolds hadn’t expected Albert Park to be a particularly happy hunting ground.

“I just didn’t expect it, I didn’t expect to have that much pace,” he said.

“New surfaces, new track layout. We actually highlighted this as one of our weaker tracks and it wasn’t.”

On-track Supercars action today starts at 09:40 AEST.